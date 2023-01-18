City approves rental agreement for parking lot

Site behind the library to become parking for ‘Carson Place’

Parking downtown has been a problem for years. When Highway 75 through the city was widened nearly 40 years ago, the number of available parking stalls was cut. Since then, businesses and shoppers have scrambled, at times, to find a place to park.

Customers and tenants at a proposed downtown development may not have to worry so much. Tekamah City Council on Thursday gave its approval to a proposed rental agreement between the city and Ron Carson to use city property behind the library as parking for Carson’s multi use development. Known as Carson Place, the development is planned to have retail space on the street level with two floors of apartments above.

The initial term is $15 for 15 years. The lease is renewable for up to three five-year terms. The council did not specify a rental rate for the renewed terms, preferring instead to leave that decision to future councils.

Any additional development at the site, such as paving and additional lighting, is Carson’s responsibility. The city retains ownership of the site, but because it will be used for a commercial purpose, it no longer will be exempt from property tax. Those taxes also will be Carson’s responsibility.

The parking area will be designated for use by Carson Place customers and tenants. As such, anyone using the lot who doesn’t have business there can be ordered to move their vehicle or it could be towed. A similar situation currently exists at the library. It was suggested that a placard be developed for tenants to place on their windshields, similar to a parking permit a college might use.

In other business Jan. 12, the council:

—Approved Tekamah-Herman Ball Association’s request to build a new concession stand in Memorial Park. The facility is slated to be built between Cooper’s Field and Curt Ray Field on the east side of the parking lot.

Association spokesman Kyle Walton said plans for the structure had only recently been received. He said a building permit has not yet been sought.

“We wanted to get your blessing first,” he said, “before we got that going.”

City Attorney Matt Munderloh suggested an agreement be drawn up between the city and the association to spell out certain details—like who’s responsible for maintenance.

That suggestion came after several minutes of discussion over needed repairs at the ball parks, including some safety concerns.

Council member Matt Cass, who has oversight of the city’s parks, said several items on a list of needed repairs have been addressed and more work will get done.

“I appreciate you bringing these,” he said of photos provided by the association. “I hadn’t seen some of these. We’ll address them as soon as we can.”

Association members said they appreciated the chance to clear the air and work together with the city for the general betterment of the parks and the community as a whole. While both sides agreed that some of the repairs will not be costly to perform, they still need done.

Cass also urged the association to bring a list of larger upgrades to the council’s attention when the next budget is being prepared.

