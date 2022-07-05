City can require annual testing for backflow devices

City ordinances require homes with underground sprinkler systems to have a backflow prevention device attached to them. The intent is to keep hazardous chemicals out of the city water supply in the event of a sudden pressure loss—like from a broken water main, for example.

The city also requires those devices be tested every year to ensure they are in proper working order.

That requirement came under fire at the June 23 Tekamah City Council meeting.

Council member Jane Walford, who has oversight of the water department, said she put the matter on the meeting agenda to address what she termed as “misinformation” about what the city can require.

She also asked water department head Tony Daugherty to have a representative of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services attend the meeting.

Rich Dannig, this area’s field services representative for DHHS’ public drinking water program, said state requirements are a minimum standard. “Local systems can go above and beyond those requirements.”

He said cross-contamination control is essential in making sure drinking water systems stay safe.

He said Tekamah’s ordinances require backflow prevention devices on lawn irrigation systems, among other things.

“My job is to make sure you comply with your ordinance and with state regulations,” he said.

He said the city previously was deficient in making sure all of the devices in the city were tested. “Tony has been doing a very good job in getting that done.”

Because Daugherty is a Grade 6 Water Operator, he can perform the needed testing and charges $65 for the service.

Dannig said property owners can hire private companies to do the testing, but the cost likely will be much higher. He also said the city has the authority through its ordinance to terminate service for failure to comply with the ordinance.

“You guys as a board don’t want to do that,” Dannig said. “You want citizens to realize he’s going above and beyond to provide a service as a courtesy.”

Walford said many of the systems are in her Northridge neighborhood and, as such, are on newer homes. Daugherty said he had four failed tests in the Northridge development this year.

“Every year it becomes more and more important to test them,” she said. “I’d rather be proactive and have methods in place to protect the water system than be reactive after the system’s been contaminated.

“It’s peace of mind for $65 a year.”

But not everyone sees it that way.

Northridge resident Rod Rudebusch contested the testing requirement, saying state regulations only apply to irrigation systems that can apply chemicals.

“The only thing that runs through my system is city water,” he said.

Dannig said that chemical injection could be accomplished by unscrewing the last head on the system.

Rudebusch continued his belief that he is exempt from testing as the state regulations define it.

Dannig again said that state standards are a minimum requirement. He also said that if the city ordinance were removed, the plumbing codes the city uses also require annual backflow testing.

He cautioned against removing the language from the city ordinance, and throwing out the plumbing code, saying that eventually the federal Environmental Protection Agency will require annual testing and the language would have to be put back in.

Council member Kelly Adamson said the council would not change the ordinance only to change it back. “We went through all of this in 2017 because we were failing water tests. We aren’t going back to that.”

In other business June 23, the council:

—After a brief discussion about parking issues near the book dropbox at the library, directed city staff to implement signage designating the parking places south of the library for use by library patrons only during library hours. The council emphasized that there is no parking in front of the book drop. Parking there is a towable offense, council members said Police Chief Dan Jacobs said he has left contact information with library staff..

—Directed a resolution be drafted that spells out a bulk water rate. The new measure is expected to cover water used by contactors that is drawn from city fire hydrants. Water department head Tony Daugherty said the current fee structure doesn’t cover the city’s cost when that much water is used.

He suggested a new rate of $10 per thousand gallons for the first 5,000 gallons, then $3.50 per thousand.

—Scheduled budget workshops on July 19, Aug. 9 and Aug. 30. All three will start at 6 p.m.

A public hearing on the city’s 2022-23 budget is expected at the Sept. 8 council meeting.

—Approved acceptance of a $32,000 grant to help pay for ADA improvements at Carson Civic Center.

The work is intended to make the facility more easily accessible for those with disabilities. The money comes from a state fund that pays for ADA work at polling places. Since several precincts vote at the auditorium, the city is eligible for a grant.

The city also will kick in $22,000 to further improve sidewalks in front of the building and improve drainage in the area.

