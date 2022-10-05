County board approves its 2022-23 budget

A year after cutting its tax asking and tax levy, Burt County Board of Supervisors last week approved an increase in both for the next fiscal year.

The board passed resolutions setting its tax asking at $4,610,306 and set a tax rate of 24.5362 cents per $100 of valuation. The budget for 2022-23 showed just over $20 million in proposed spending, more than twice the actual amount spent in 2021-22. The spending line also showed nearly $3 million in the county’s Inheritance Fund and nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.

The budget shows only the General Fund and the Building Fund being supported by tax dollars.

The tax asking is funded through a total valuation of $1.879 billion.

The board also passed a resolution transferring $300,000 from the Inheritance Fund to the General Fund to help reduce the property tax burden. The resolution also approved the transfer of $200,000 to the new Capital Improvement Fund which will help capture funds for future road projects.

The budget also includes a one-time increase of $100,000 for the county’s cash reserve. The increase was sought due to proposed changes in how counties are allowed to use Inheritance Fund dollars.

Burt County, like many counties in Nebraska, currently uses its Inheritance Fund like a cash reserve, but a change in the law could limit the fund’s use.

The measures were adopted quickly as public hearings had been held during the board’s Sept. 13 meeting and the public was given a second chance during a joint public hearing held June 26 as required by a new state law, LB 644.

In other business during its brief Sept. 28 meeting, the county board:

—Approved requests for a renovation grant and a demolition grant as submitted by Burt County Economic Development Corp.

Riverside Auction and Sales was granted $14,501 to help pay for improvements to its building at the south edge of Tekamah. Decatur woman Lisa Peltier was granted $5,250 to help pay for demolition of a home on West 12th Street in the village.

The grants pay 50 percent of the low bid on a project. While the applicant can still choose which bid to accept, BCED will only fund half of the low bid. A cap of $15,000 is placed on any single project.

BCED Executive Director Patty Plugge said renovation grant applications require multiple bids, but demolition grants only require one bid. She said that was the case because when the program started, there were few contractors who could do the work.

“From here, I think we should change the guidelines,” she told the board. “We now have more companies who do demolitions.”

—Approved a contract with Mary Loftis to provide State Health Insurance Program counseling services in the county. Nebraska SHIP educates people with Medicare, empowering seniors and people with disabilities to make informed decisions about health insurance. The Nebraska SHIP is a division of the Nebraska Department of Insurance. SHIP does not sell insurance nor does it endorse any insurance company, product or agent.

Under the contract, Loftis will be able to use her old office in the county Extension office.

Loftis has contracts to provide the same service in Washington and Dodge counties. Burt County will pay her $11,274 for the service, the highest of the three counties she serves because most of her work is done here.

She said 27 events already are planned during the upcoming open enrollment period for Medicare, 16 of them are in Burt County.

—Approved a contract with SEI Security to provide additional security measures for the courthouse. The $30,000 contract calls for better access control, “panic buttons” for each office and an enhanced video surveillance system.

—Approved changing the employment status of Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka. She now becomes a salaried employee, and, as such, is no longer subject to wage and hour requirements such as overtime pay. Her new pay schedule is $61,006 per year. She also was made the full-time Zoning and Floodplain Administrator, work which will pay her an additional $15,000 per year.