County’s three towns all select new mayors, two incumbents defeated

All three of the cities in Burt County will see new mayors take office soon.

Voters in Tekamah, Oakland and Lyons chose new leadership through the electoral process Nov. 8.

The changeover started early. Following the count of early voted ballots, challenger Jane Walford held an 82-38 lead over Tekamah’s incumbent mayor Ron Grass. The lead stood up throughout the night as Walford emerged with a 435-247 win.

(64 percent)

Walford said the nearly 2-to-1 majority represents a group “who are excited to see where we can go.”

She also said she knows she also represents the people who didn’t vote for her.

“My job is to get them to trust us and get behind what’s happening,” she said. “They voted, too. I won’t be ignoring them.”

She said effective comunication is the number-one thing to help establish that kind of trust. She said she plans to be in the city office often. Her e-mail address and phone number both are readily available to the public.

Walford is scheduled to take office Dec. 8. She said her number-one priority is to get control of meetings and set a better, positive tone.

“It won’t be a free-for-all. It won’t be a yell-fest,” she said. “We’re going to sit and talk about issues like adults.”

Expectations on how the city administration and the city’s workforce conduct themselves in public also will be addressed.

“We have such an amazing city crew,” she said. “We have terrific people working for us. I just want to reinforce where we’re going and how we can all help get us there.”

In Oakland, Dan “Jake” Jacobs defeated incumbent mayor Ted Beckner 334-200. The two had faced each other four years ago with Beckner claiming a narrow 298-282 win.

Former Lyons City Council member Kyle Brink stepped up to mayor, defeating Erin Mockler 228-104. Longtime mayor Andy Fuston declined to seek a fifth term.

The county saw 2,858 of its 4,926 registered voters, 58 percent, cast ballots through the close of business on election day.

Election officials saw 348 ballots cast prior to the opening of the polls Tuesday morning. More than one-third of that count, 120, voted in Tekamah’s mayoral race.

The county exceeded the 53 percent statewide turnout Tuesday night and pushed the nearly 62 percent who showed up locally four years ago. The turnout trailed the 2012 elections when nearly two-thirds of the county’s voters flocked to the polls. In 2016, when a school consolidation issue drove the voting, 73 percent of the electorate cast ballots.

Vote totals remain unofficial until the canvassing board meets in the next week to certify the results.

Walford’s run for mayor vacated a seat representing the West Ward on Tekamah’s city council. That seat will be filled by newcomer Joel Bacon who posted a 262-63 win over challenger Jessica Russell. The results mirrored the primary election when Bacon was a 151-28 winner in a race that trimmed the field from three candidates down to two.

On the east side of town, incumbent Kelly Adamson turned back a write-in challenge from Lisa Thompson, 212-66.

Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education will see all three incumbents return when a new board is seated in January.

In Ward 2, representing the district’s voters in rural Burt County, Paul Potadle and Bill Skinner kept their seat despite a challenge from write-in candidate Donnette Smith. Skinner, led the voting with 952 votes, including 158 cast in Washington County. Seats on the board are nominated by ward but elected at-large. Potadle tallied 788 while Smith was credited with 21 of the 52 write votes recorded.

In the race for the Ward 3 seat, representing Tekamah city voters, Sheryl Stansberry easily defeated write-in challenger Shawn Qualley, 1,044-22. That race saw 34 write-in votes cast.

Voters in the county’s Supervisor District 1 unseated incumbent Democrat Kevin Tobin in favor of Republican Sam Titus. 263-151. Tobin was appointed to the seat in February following the death of longtime supervisor Cliff Morrow.

Titus won’t be the only new face on the county board.

District 5, the area around Lyons, will be represented by Jeff Kutchera. A newcomer, Kutchera was unopposed for the seat after winning the Republican primary in the spring. He will replace incumbent Democrat Dale Webster who chose not to seek a second term.

In District 3, Democrat Ted Connealy ran without opposition for his third term. In Supervisor District 7, which mostly covers south-central Burt County, incumbent Republican Carl Pearson was unopposed in his bid for a second term.

Elsewhere in the courthouse, all seven of the county’s officers ran without opposition.

The most senior official, County Surveyor Fred Franklin, a Republican, won his sixth term. District Court Clerk Michele Quick, a Democrat, won her fifth term in office.

Another Republican, County Clerk Sarah Freidel, won her third term. County Treasurer Robin Olson, also a Republican, won her second tem as County Treasurer.

County Assessor Katie Hart, Sheriff Eric Nick and County Attorney Edmond Talbot, all Republicans, won their first terms in office.

Incumbent Mike Williams was returned to the Burt County Public Power District Board of Directors after earning 1,068 votes. Challenger John Helzer unseated the other incumbent in the pick-two race, Greg Johnson, by a 1,011-937 count.

Diane Pelan-Johnson, Marilee Groth, Aaron Anderson and Brett Johnson all were expected to win seats on the Oakland-Craig school board. Tuesday night’s results did not include vote counts from O-C patrons in Cuming and Dodge counties. Pelan-Johnson led all candidates with 636 votes; Johnson picked up 598 votes in the pick-four race. Groth netted 589 votes and Anderson 588.

On Oakland’s city council, Scott Swenson earned one of the two available seats with 435 votes. Amy Denker Rost won the other as one of five write-in candidates in the race. She netted 83 votes, eight votes clear of the next closest candidate, Michael Blanc.

Chad Brehmer, Evan Myers, Jim Vlach, Jaime Bacon and April Archer all were re-elected to the Lyons-Decatur school board.

Tyler Vacha and Kyle Phillips won the two open seats on the Lyons City Council. Vacha led the four candidates in the running with 191 votes.

Voters in Decatur returned incumbent Wayne Hightree to the village board. He polled 128 votes in the pick-two race. The only other candidate in the race, Michael Klatt, was second with 109.

Craig voters sent political newcomer Elizabeth Moseman and incumbent Jean Meyer to the village board. They were the only candidates in the pick-two race.

In Herman, voters sent Larry Hansen, LJ Hawkins and Levi Wofford to the village board.

Voters in Burt County helped send District 16 State Sen. Ben Hansen back to the Unicameral by nearly a 2-to-1 margin. Hansen, a Blair businessman, was a 1,515-692 winner over challenger Connie Petersen. Throughout the district, which also includes Washington, Cuming and part of Stanton counties, Hansen was a 9,718-4,108 winner.

The county also went havily in favor of Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen. County voters cast 2,019 votes for Pillen compared to the 635 cast for Democrat challenger Carol Blood. Statewide, Pillen won 387,662-228,094.