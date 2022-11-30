December workshop to address farm transition process

Bringing a young person into a farm or ranch operation is challenging. To assist families and their operations in developing a transition plan the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Agricultural Profitability, Department of Agricultural Economics and UNL Extension have joined forces to present the “Returning to the Farm” workshop.

The workshop for families in the process of bringing younger generations back to the farm is set for Dec. 9-10 at the Holthus Convention Center in York, Nebraska. Extension Educator Allan Vyhnalek notes there is a real need to help families work through these transitions and set goals that keep all family members, both those on and off the farm, in the loop about what is happening.

Vyhnalek said the 2022 version will combine lessons shared in a 2021 Returning to the Farm workshop held in Columbus and include improvements suggested by those attendees.

“During the program participants will look at the communication process between family members, set personal and professional goals, develop a farm or ranch transition plan, identify estate planning issues and develop effective strategies for the future and review financial feasibility and financial tools for success,” said the Extension educator.

Last year’s session noted participants were going to “work” on thinking and planning for the future, as well as “shop” for ideas that might work in their respective operations.

“We go to the grocery store all the time. Do we need everything? No,” Vyhnalek said.

Farmers are retiring at a later age and often only semi-retiring, said Vyhnalek. In a 2017 online Nebraska survey 72% of the respondents admitted to having a difficult time giving up control of the farm. Another 69% noted modern farm equipment allows them to farm longer and 66% related retirement to their own mortality. Still another 62% said they can’t afford to retire.

During his work as an Extension specialist in farm transitions Vyhnalek has found that many farm families experience significant difficulty in discussing the future of the family farm. This in turn makes it difficult for the next generation to make a successful return to the farm.

“More often than not planning tends to be deferred until some critical life event occurs which forces the family to address the matter,” according an Australian research paper published by the Rural Development Centre in Armidale, New South Wales.

The lesson is – have a plan. No plan leads to chaos, greed, and splits families, noted workshop organizers.

Jay Parsons, a UNL professor and farm and ranch management specialist noted in his portion of the workshop that it is important for each family member to pinpoint personal, economic, operational, environmental and community values.

“This helps gain an understanding of what motivates each member of the family farm or ranch team,” said Parsons.

With those values in mind family members are better able to make pro-active rather than re-active decisions and set S.M.A.R.T. goals – those that are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time bound, he said.

Establishing objectives are equally important and family members will need to identify the key things they want to accomplish in a transition and which are most important to each.

No farm can survive financially without good bookkeeping and Tina Barrett of Nebraska Farm Business Inc. handled the record keeping session.

“It starts with why,” Barrett said. “Why do you farm or ranch? But it all comes back to the fact that financial management is key to passing on that legacy.”

During her portion of the workshop Barrett discussed the differences between cash basis and accrual basis accounting. While cash basis records the year’s recognized income and expenses, it tells very little about the business earnings, she said. Accrual basis records reflect the farm or ranch’s true profitability by measuring the income earned throughout the year and expenses incurred. She further outlined the types of records needed and receipts to keep.

It is also important to differentiate a farm’s assets and liabilities, whether they are intermediate or long-term, personal or current. There are many popular depreciation options out there and Barrett encouraged participants to remain consistent with whatever they choose.

As an operation plans for a transition, they must also consider land, equipment and other items in the inventory. Then there is the balance sheet, which tells what an operation has today, as opposed to an income statement, which tells what an operation has over time.

Barrett said her best practices for transition are to educate those who will be involved by sharing their knowledge.

“Don’t sugar coat it by trading labor for equipment, etc. Make it real, not easy,” she said. “Let them fail – within limits and there is no such thing as overcommunication.”

Vyhnalek noted that open communication is important when an operation is ready to call a family meeting to discuss a transition plan. “Listening is the key. First understand, then be understood. Ask clarifying questions, then listen for an answer,” he said. “All too often a question is asked, not to find out what the other person will say, but to say what YOU wanted to say.”

The Extension educator noted it is also important to recognize the generational differences that exist. From the Matures born between 1910-45, the Baby Boomers, 1946-1964, Generation X born between 1965-79, Millennials born between 1980-2000 and Generation Z born between 2001 to the present, there are huge differences in communication styles and expectations.

Lifestyle considerations are also important as transition plans are made. What does the older generation need to live comfortably in retirement? Where will their residence be?

How will non-farm or non-business heirs be treated? There is always the question of what is fair or equal and will grandchildren be part of the equation?

For the younger generation who may want to spend money to grow the operation, be cognizant of the fact that the older generation may not agree with some spending as they have different concepts of what debt loads should be, said Vyhnalek.

Transfers often occur in steps, such as testing what tasks the younger generation will take over versus what the older generation is willing to give up. Then will there be management transfers, asset or enterprise transfers (machinery-livestock) or a whole farm-business transfer?

It is also important after any family meetings to be sure and communicate to non-local family members what was discussed and if any decisions were made. No one likes surprises, said Vyhnalek. “Input is essential, but at the end of the day the matriarch or patriarch makes the final decision.”

Jessica Grosskopf, director of Nebraska’s Women in Agriculture program concluded, “You need to have a team working together to find the right solution, an attorney, accountant and your banker.”

To that end there are two virtual follow-up meetings scheduled with an accountant and attorney on Jan. 9, 2023, from 6:30-9 p.m. and on Feb. 2, 2023, from 6:30-9 p.m.

For more information on the Returning to the Farm workshop contact Vyhnalek at avhynalek@unl.edu or call 402-472-1771. To register go to https://cap.unl.edu/rtf22. Cost is $70 per person and does not include overnight lodging.