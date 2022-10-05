Dixie Waddell

A graveside service for Dixie Lee Waddell will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the Farrens family plot in Decatur’s Hillcrst Cemetery. The former Decatur resident passed away peacefully at home, next to her best friend and husband Bill Waddell, in Wasilla, Alaska, on Sept. 18, 2020. She was 83.

Dixie was born on April 29, 1937, in Venice, California, to June Ann (Baker) and Richard Leroy Farrens. She grew up surrounded by family in Decatur and graduated from Decatur High School when she was 16 years old.

Dixie received her teaching degree at Wayne State Teacher’s College in Wayne, Nebraska. She shared with pride that she taught many different grades in the one-room Farrens country schoolhouse, Dist. 11 in Quinnebaugh Township, before moving to Auburn, Illinois, to continue teaching.

At age 27, she moved to Alaska and taught at Eagle River Elementary School for 16 years until her retirement. She completed her Master of Education degree at the University of Alaska-Anchorage. In addition to teaching, she managed Spring Creek Enterprises which put in many roads, septic systems and foundations in the Chugiak/ Eagle River area and operated a gravel pit.

Retirement did not slow Dixie down, as she opened an Ace Hardware store, Peters Creek Supply, in Chugiak. Along with Bill, they changed it into the Rural Discount Center commonly known as RDC. They promoted RDC as a community focal point for 32 years to bring necessary food, clothing and furniture to the area which didn’t have a general grocery store.

Dixie was an instrumental member of the Chugiak/ Eagle River community, working tirelessly to improve the recreational opportunities for all. She served on the Chugiak Dog Mushers’ Board of Directors for 20 years, the longest of any serving member. She served on the board of the Alaska Sled Dog Racing Association and timed the Fur Rendezvous dog races in Anchorage. She served on the Chugiak/ Eagle River Parks and Recreation Board, was a director for Arctic Winter Games, a member of the Chugiak Historical Society and the Chugiak Area Business Association. She promoted and organized the Chugiak Fourth of July Parade, arranged for volunteers to water the local flower beds in the Chugiak area and, most recently, supported the Chugiak Chinooks baseball team. She impacted many young lives when she hired and trained them to be part of their many business and volunteer efforts.

Dixie leaves her loving husband, Bill and his two daughters, Blaine Waddell, and Dawn (Bruce) Tecklenburg, his grandchildren, Joey, Logan and Gabrielle. She also leaves her brother Daryl (Cindy) Farrens and their children, Michael (Dao) Farrens and Emily (Micha) Sloth with their children, Soren and Eveline.

Memorials are suggested to the Chugiak Dog Mushers at PO Box 671523, Chugiak, Alaska 99567 or the ACE Lending Closet at 1688 Terrilou Court, Palmer, Alaska 99645.