A celebration of the life of Don Neary will be held at a later date. The 69-year-old Tekamah man passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2022.

Donald Martin was born Dec. 6, 1952, in Oakland to Joe and Dona Neary. He was the second of three children. Don graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School in 1971, then attended Western Nebraska Technical College in Sidney to learn the carpentry trade. He joined the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and built smokestacks in Wyoming before returning to Tekamah where he followed in his father’s footsteps as Burt County Highway Superintendent and assisted his dad as county surveyor. Don later studied civil engineering at UNO and joined the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Local Technical Assistance Program and traveled across the state to train transportation professionals on safety, equipment maintenance and helped with the annual Snowplow Rodeo. He retired in 2019.

The greatest joys (and often, challenges) of Don’s life were his three boys: Graham, Kort and Andrew, shared with his former spouse, Brenda Cornelius. Later three grandchildren: Ella, Gus and Hazel Neary, multiplied that happiness. After his marriage to Jean Gammel on Sept. 10, 2011, two stepsons, Dylan and Michael Dougherty, joined the circle.

Don had a curious and adventurous spirit which led him on cross country journeys and long rides on his Harley before settling down and starting a family. He then limited his biking to pedaling two-wheelers and completed the Bike Ride Across Nebraska three times.

Don was generous, kind, ornery, mischievous and at times curmudgeonly with his countless friends. His unparalleled talents in the garden and in the kitchen ensured these friends remained loyal and thankful for his presence in their lives. (His French onion soup was the stuff of legend.)

He loved the blues and Irish music; tossing firecrackers on Halloween; driving country roads in all seasons—most especially fall; cribbage with Andrew; sitting in the shed talking with Kort; and Thanksgiving (he started planning his menu at least nine months in advance). Although quiet at times, he also had the ability to captivate an audience as a leading cast member of many community theater productions. He also served two terms on the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education.

Don loved the Missouri River and passed that affection on to his boys. Weekends at Lydick’s Lake, fishing at Carp City Open, hunting for morel mushrooms, running his beloved beagle Beasley, or just sitting in the driver’s seat of his pickup and watching the water flow south.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; son, Graham Neary; sister-in-law, Diane Gammel Nelson; brother-in-law, Tom Gammel and nephew, Cody Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Jean; two sons, stepsons and three grandchildren; sisters: Patty Parks, Fresno, California, and Kathleen (Jobe) Fix, Birmingham, Alabama; nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.