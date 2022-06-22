Word has been received of the death of former Herman man Donald Thielfoldt. He passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont. A date has not been determined, for the celebration of life service. Interment will be at a later date as Don has donated his body to science.

He was born September 12, 1933 in rural Herman to Charles and Hazel (Hendricksen) Thielfoldt.

Donald grew up on the family farm west of Herman and graduated from Herman High School in 1951. He married Donna Noel in 1952, and to this union were born five children: Gary, Shelley, Brian, Renee and James.

Don worked at the Mead Ordinance Plant and some farm jobs in the early years before buying the farm southeast of Uehling in 1958. While farming, he had a custom hay business, hauled livestock for a local trucking company and worked part time for the Village of Uehling water and sewer department. Upon retiring from farming in 1992, he went to work for the Fremont department of utilities, water and sewer departments and worked there until 2006.

He was a long time member of the Uehling Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by sons, Gary (Cindy) of Papillion, Brian (Deb) of Fremont, James (Melissa) of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and daughter Renee (Butch) of Yutan; brother Lyle (Mona) of Mission, Texas; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Don is preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter Shelley.

Memorials are suggested to the Uehling Volunteer Fire Department.

Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont is in charge of the arrangements.

