Word has been received of the death of Elmer Swanson. The 77-year-old Decatur man died peacefully in his home on March 13, 2023. At his side was his sister and caregiver, Anita, a retired R.N. Per Elmer’s request, he was cremated and there will be no services.

Elmer James was born on Jan. 31, 1946, in Oakland, to Harold H. and Edna (Olson) Swanson. The youngest of seven children, he grew up on the family farm. Elmer attended District 32, the Deman one-room county school, until third grade when he started attending Decatur Elementary. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1964.

Elmer was a baptized member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He was always busy doing something. At an early age he was helping his dad with the farm and at the service station in town. He loved John Deere tractors. He liked the simple things in life—grilling hot dogs and burgers, eating tomatoes outside with a tomato in one hand and a salt shaker in the other with tomato juice dripping down his arm. Nebraska sweet corn, fried chicken, Dr. Pepper, and iced tea were some of his favorites. He never tired of Westerns, especially with John Wayne. He loved to dance to music with Elvis Presley.

Elmer was a loyal person and never forgot when someone was kind to him. He would help anyone he could and loved to visit with family and friends. Elmer was delighted when grandchildren would dance and sing for him.

On Feb. 27, 1965, he married Barbara Rich. To this union three children were born; Jerri Ann, Jon Gordon, and James Jay. They later divorced. Elmer missed his friends Leon Anderson, Dave Ogden, Lyle Larson, niece, Roxie Johns, great-nephew, Brandon Bacon, cousin, Iver Beckstrom and many more.

Later in life, Elmer was blessed being in the care of people who loved him. Elmer’s sister Anita didn’t leave unless there was someone with Elmer at all times. PCP Jennifer Stodden, PA, and Dr. Thomas Magnuson, of UNMC, and Mark Hall, his physical therapist, became members of his family with almost weekly sessions. Marilyn Longlee, a retired nurse, would come to visit and would do whatever needed to be done. Elmer was surprised on his 77th birthday when Marilyn brought homemade cream puffs plus a candle he was able to blow out. Countless other people helped Elmer accomplish his wish to die at home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harold A. Swanson; sisters: LaVonne Yanke and Mary Lou Swanson; former son-in-law, Jim Erlandson; daughter-in-law, Helen Harding; granddaughter, Ava Harding; niece, Roxie Johns; nephew, Brandon Bacon; and nephew-in-law, Dick Foley.

Survivors are his sister, Anita Swanson; niece, Candy Foley; sisters, Mary Bacon and Donna Preston; children Jerri Ann (Steve) Harding Strong, Jon Gordon Harding and James Jay (Sarah) Harding; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and others.

Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.meyerbroschapels.com.