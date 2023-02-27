A former Tekamah man was among the victims in an apparent murder-attempted suicide in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Feb. 24.

The Sioux City Journal reported the suspect in the case has been identified as Raymond T. Rogers, 43, of Sergeant Bluff, Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said at a press conference Sunday. Rogers is currently hospitalized in Omaha with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victims are Ashley M. Rogers, 40, and Gerele E. Jones, 50, both of Sergeant Bluff. Jones, formerly of Tekamah, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Friday. Ashley Rogers is hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s deputies were called to 2169 Buchanan Ave., rural Sergeant Bluff, at around 6:47 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. Deputies found a 12-year-old boy at the residence and rescued him. They also found two men, Raymond Rogers and Jones, and a woman, Ashley Rogers, all suffering gunshot wounds. Raymond Rogers’ wound was apparently self-inflicted.

As of Sunday afternoon, no charges have been filed in the case, Sheehan said.

Sheehan said Raymond and Ashley Rogers were “estranged spouses.”

The sheriff did not provide information on Jones’ relationship with the others except to confirm that he lived at the residence where the shooting occurred, as did Ashley Rogers. Raymond Rogers was listed as residing along the Old Lakeport Road in Sergeant Bluff. Sheehan said it would be a “fair characterization” to call the incident a murder-attempted-suicide.

The sheriff also commended the 12-year-old, whose name will not be released, for his bravery in calling authorities. Sheehan added that there had been some early confusion about the boy’s age; they boy had apparently mistakenly given his age as 11, but had in fact turned 12 this month.

“I have kids of my own, and a couple that are very close in age,” Sheehan said. “I can’t imagine what that young man went through while this was going on. But he had the courage to make the phone call and give us information that was vital to us getting there quickly. Any chance that anyone would’ve had to survive this incident is due to the courage this young boy, this young man, exhibited that evening.”