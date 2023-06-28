A former Tekamah police officer has been charged with two felonies in connection with his activities during a police standoff in Lyons Feb. 25.

In a hearing conducted by an interactive Internet link, Robert Rivera, 52, of Lyons, was arraigned in Burt County Court on Friday. He faces three charges including possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, a Class 1C felony; issuing terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; and obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor. A Class 1C felony carries a minimum prison term of five years up to 50 years. Because the gun charge is filed in connection with another felony, any sentence must be served consecutively to the underlying felony.

Rivera called all the accusation a lie and was admonished by Judge Edward Matney to maintain decorum. Rivera apologized, blaming the outburst on his post-traumatic stress disorder, saying, “This is not a good place for me.”

Judge Matney on Friday set Rivera’s bond at $300,000 or 10 percent cash and scheduled a preliminary hearing on July 11.

At a preliminary hearing, the state must show that probable cause exists showing Rivera committed the felonies. If the state meets its burden, the felonies will be bound to district court. If not, they must be dismissed. If the case is bound over, the accompanying misdemeanor would be dismissed at the county level and could be refined directly in district court.

Because Rivera was an employee of the Tekamah Police Department at the time of the incident, the case is being prosecuted by lawyers from the state attorney general’s office. Assistant Attorney General George Welch said his office was only recently appointed to the case and reports are still being reviewed to determine the proper charges.

“I’ve been in here 10 days and nobody’s looked at anything?” Rivera asked.

Judge Matney told Rivera if a preliminary hearing isn’t needed, a further first appearance on misdemeanor charges will be held instead.

During his incarceration, Rivera filed a financial affidavit supporting a request for court-appointed counsel. The judge said an attorney would be appointed later in the day and Rivera should consult with that attorney regarding bond conditions and possible options.

Rivera has been held in Thurston County Jail since his June 14 arrest on a warrant issued the same day. The warrant ordered Rivera be held without bond until he appeared in court.

The case centers around Rivera’s alleged involvement in a standoff in Lyons between law enforcement and a suspect who was believed to be suicidal.

Lyons police and Burt County deputies responded to a domestic assault that occurred in a moving vehicle on Highway 32 during the afternoon of Feb. 25. Officers met with the reporting party at a home on Logan Ave. in Lyons before making contact with the alleged assailant, Chris Garrett, at a home on State Street, two blocks from Rivera’s house.

Once gaining access to the house, officers found the male suspect hiding in a stairwell.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in connection with his arrest, Rivera then entered the house. Records show he was not requested to assist, nor was he on duty for any law enforcement agency. At the time, Rivera was employed by the Tekamah Police Department. Tekamah Police Chief Dan Jacobs has said Rivera was on his way to work when he saw Lyons police heading to the scene.

According to records, the responding officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Rivera, with his gun drawn, continued speaking with the suspect. Although requested by the officers to back away, Rivera allegedly would not. He was nearly struck in the face by an object the suspect threw.

Rivera was again told to leave by the responding officers and allegedly made a threatening remark toward one of them. A statement from a witness backed up the allegation of the threat.

Following the incident, Rivera was relieved of his duties with the Tekamah Police Department.

During his arraignment, Rivera asked for a low bond, saying he was working a full-time job in Winnebago and another part-time job in Macy, all to help make ends meet.

“I’m not a risk,” he told the judge. “I live in Lyons and raising my three boys. The community and I mesh. If I lose my house, the boys have nothing.”