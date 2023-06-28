Related to this story

Harlan Tranmer

Memorial services for Harlan Tranmer will be held at a later date. He passed away June 10, 2023, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair.

Harvey “Chuck” Lydick

Private family graveside services for Harvey “Chuck” Lydick will be held at a future date in Tekamah Cemetery. The 91-year-old Tekamah man pas…