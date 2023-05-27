Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A nearly two-year effort by a range of people and organizations in Fremont culminated this week with the city being tabbed as an official Certified Nebraska Creative District, officials announced in a press release.

In a press release sent to local media, Angie Olson — grant coordinator for the City of Fremont — stated that in addition to the certification, the community was awarded a $10,000 Nebraska Arts Council Certification Grant.

“The Fremont Creative District encompasses the historic downtown of Fremont, Nebraska which houses a number of longstanding cultural, commercial and civic buildings,” Olson explained in the press release. “The district also encompasses John C. Fremont Park and satellite locations which include Keene Memorial Library and Louis E. May Museum.”

Lindi Janulewicz, executive director of the Fremont Area Art Association, said she and others involved in the multi-year effort are thrilled at the designation and what that means for Fremont’s future.

“It has been a long process. The application process was very involved. The thing I appreciated the most was the fact we had so many people from so many different organizations working toward the same goal. To finally see that goal realized after all the planning, all the hard work … it is just very gratifying,” Janulewicz said in a telephone interview. “We are excited for the community, not only for all the people who worked so hard to make this happen, but also for the people in the community who can enjoy the fruits of our labor.”

According to the press release, the communities seeking the Nebraska Creative Districts designation are required to go through an intensive application process, which includes submitting a letter of interest; an assessment of eligibility; and offer a strategic plan.

The Creative District program has goals, Olson explained in the press release, of, “improving a community by attracting artists or ‘creative enterprises;’ encouraging business and job development; establishing the district as a tourist destination; preserving and reusing historic buildings, and promoting the district’s cultural and historical heritage.”

Janulewicz said the goal is to make the downtown Fremont area a destination for local residents, families and visitors.

“We worked on a very detailed strategic plan, and that plan calls for us to find out how best to serve our community once we receive the larger part of the grant. But, mostly, we are looking to make a permanent economic impact on our downtown area,” she explained. “By that, I mean we want to increase restaurants, we want to increase the number of stores and businesses. We want to bring a reason for people to come downtown and to, ‘stay and play.’ That might look like art installations. That might look like dedicated events. At this point, we’re just excited to have the resources to start to make those plans.”

The downtown Fremont area has been undergoing a transformation of sorts in the past several years, with new restaurants popping up amid the already vibrant antique shopping scene as well as scattered boutiques and gift stores such as Wise Olde Owl, Milady Coffeehouse and Fia+Belle.

In April, Alto Kitchen and Bar re-opened after a six-month renovation project; and on May 24, the new Semo Pasta+Wine farm-to-table eatery opened its doors.

“I think we envision more retail outlets, we envision more restaurants and we envision more things to being families and their children downtown,” she added. “I think the Main Street organization and the Business Improvement District have partnered together to do some really lovely things such as Halloween Hysteria and the Christmas Walk. In our strategic planning, we talked about more things that could be done in the spring and summer months, perhaps an extended farmers market, some type of community art installation.”

In the press release, Olson stated that Discovery Partners from more than 20 collaborating organizations that encompass the city’s business, cultural, arts and education sectors hosted meetings from April 2022 to September 2022, to “plan for Fremont’s Creative District certification.” There were also four public input sessions to gather insight from residents.

“This project received a lot of interest and commitment from area organizations and individuals,” Olson stated in the press release. “We hope to further connect our community and support growth within our city through the Fremont Creative District.”

Among the groups that partnered together were the Fremont Area Chamber; the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau; and the Fremont Area Art Association. The more than 20 organizations jointly, “developed a strategic plan for the district based on input from the Discovery Partners and community input sessions.”

“Throughout this process we have developed a strong group of Discovery Partners with the passion to turn this idea into a reality,” said Molly Paden, executive director of the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau who was part of the certification project. “I’m excited to see the arts and cultural growth to the district area with future grant funding.”

Currently, the Fremont Creative District strategic plan is being implemented including governance research from other Nebraska Creative Districts, discussions on applying for additional grant funding, plans for an amphitheater within the district and potential public art projects. Certification grant funds will be used for initial marketing of the district.

In the press release, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg express his gratitude for the alliance of organizations that made the distinction possible.

“This district will allow Fremont to be eligible to receive additional funding for projects that improve the quality of life and develop a stronger community connection with our residents,” Spellerberg was quoted as saying in the press release. “The Fremont Creative District will give us another tool to help retain and attract younger Nebraskans to live, work and raise their family in Fremont. I am very excited about this announcement. We have a bright future.”