A celebration of the life of Heather Asp will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Train Depot in Lions Park in Blair. The 47-year-old Blair woman passed away Nov. 13, 2022, in the care of her family, after a journey with ovarian cancer.

Heather was born August 24, 1975, in Omaha, the daughter of Wendell and Connie (Van Beek) Asp. Raised in the Blair area, Heather lead a sacred, spiritual life with passion for learning plant medicine as she spent most of her time outdoors. She enjoyed nature walks to identify plants in their habitat and would take this knowledge home to share with her family.

She enjoyed the adventures of crystal hunting with her sister to Canada and Arkansas, collecting beautiful stones.

Heather had a deep respect for all living things and an eye for capturing beauty with her photography. She enjoyed making homemade gifts and was known for her cookies during Christmas. During her last days, she mastered the craft of origami stars.

Heather is survived by her mother Connie Asp; grandmothers Karolyn Van Beek and Kathryne Asp; sister Tinna (T.J.) Burkhart; aunts: Norma Lindholm, Delores (Mike) Halstead and Micky Mays; best friend Molly Mac-Murchadha Swanson; along with extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Wendell Asp; grandfathers Wendell Asp and Norman Van Beek.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.