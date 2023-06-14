Tax values out of control

Editor,

When is enough, enough and when is the Nebraska Legislature going to do something about our steamrolling property tax increases and valuations?

The current property tax system is driving people from their homes, farms, and businesses they have worked for all their lives to build.

Last year we got those pink cards because the school boards, city and county governments wanted more money. Now because property valuations are rising, they will end up with even more money—more added value for them to tax you on. I am willing to bet they will not reduce the levy rates to adjust for what they asked for and what they will get due to valuation increases.

The sad thing is, as the tax value of my property continues to increase, none of that value has ended up in my bank account. My income, needed to pay my property taxes, has not increased enough, or at all, to pay for any of the increases coming in property taxes. The current system is nothing more than a legal way to steal your money.

I do not think we need property tax relief when we pay our income taxes. The whole system needs to be changed to prevent the out-of-control purchase prices—big money—driving tax valuation out of sight for the rest of us. Why should everyone else pay the toll for those that want to spend big money because they can?

The cost of just buying the day-to-day necessities is out of sight and out of control. Our federal government will not or cannot help us because they are too busy investigating IRS, FBI, Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Trump, the Bidens, Clintons and LBGTQ rights, just to name a few.

This is not a democracy and equality. This is extremism either to the left or right of anything that could be considered a center. I just hope someday our local, state and federal governments can get back to doing what they are supposed to be doing, defending the Constitution and serving the people.

If I had to say one word about the state of our country, it would be “insanity.”

Shawn Qualley

Tekamah

Good city government?

Editor,

Here we go again.

The City of Tekamah has sent out its annual letter requiring testing of back flow devices on lawn sprinklers. It states if this testing is not completed by June 13th, my water service can be discontinued. So, the city will effectively shut down my household if I do not submit to this testing.

Here are the facts as I see them. The City’s municipal code in section 7-230 states “Households that have backflow devices will be responsible for the maintenance and repair of said devices and for the annual backflow testing as required by Nebraska HHS Title 179 NAC 22-004 item (6)(d).”

Nebraska HHS Title 179 NAC 22-004 item (6) does not have a paragraph (d). However, it does have a paragraph (7)(d) regarding the annual testing which includes this exception “Title 179 NAC 22-004 item 7.d. does not apply to lawn sprinkling systems, with the exception of those with provision to inject toxic substances including lawn chemicals.”

My lawn sprinkling system has no provision to inject substances, so, logical person that I am, Title 179 NAC 22-004 (7)(d) exempts my system from the annual testing requirement. I accept responsibility for the maintenance and repair of my lawn sprinkler system, just as I accept responsibility for everything else in my household. I don’t need the city to dictate testing of a device on my lawn sprinkler that is exempted by the very regulation the city uses to justify the testing.

I pay my real estate taxes which includes the city tax of $2,252.52 for tax year 2022. I also pay the city’s water and sewer fees which are less than $20 each during the winter months, but exceed $100 each during the heat of the summer. The metro areas of Omaha and Des Moines (where I have also lived) base sewer rates on the water usage during the winter months, rather than gouge residents for water usage on lawns during summer months (which does not flow through the sewer). Apparently, our elected representatives in city government don’t have enough imagination to figure this out.

The city’s adopted budget for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023, includes total revenues exceeding $3.75 million. It also shows total expenditures of $4.7 million which includes almost $1.4 million for capital outlay. The reality is, Tekamah arguably has the worst streets of any similar-sized city in Nebraska. Tekamah has a long history of allowing deferral of maintenance on necessities like streets, and now Tekamah has millions in deferred maintenance on our streets.

If you are dissatisfied with the current state of the city affairs, contact your elected representatives and demand better government.

Rod Rudebusch

Tekamah