Library director says bugs in books a 'non-issue'

Fremont bookworms and literary lovers can rest easy: bothersome bugs in books are very rare and not harmful to people.

The issue of pests and insects — notably what are called “booklice” — found in library books drew the attention of some residents after a recent agenda item from the November meeting of the Keene Memorial Library Board.

Keene library Director Laura England-Biggs squashed any rumors of bugs bothering book lovers during an interview with the Fremont Tribune on Wednesday, Jan. 18, saying the bug issue had been overblown.

“It really is a non-issue,” England-Biggs said of book bugs. “There have been occasions when there have been bugs in books found after someone has returned them. We haven’t had bugs in a book in a while.”

During the Nov. 21, 2022, meeting of the library advisory board, officials discussed a library policy review of damaged and lost materials. In the discussion, England-Biggs told the five-member board that current library policy was if bugs were suspected in a returned or donated book, the library official who received the item should place it in a double sandwich bag system that is “lock-able.”

Library board President Linda McClain had suggested in the meeting using the Care Corps’ LifeHouse “bug oven” to cleanse books of potential pests. On Jan. 18, England-Biggs said the library staff had utilized the homeless shelter’s “bug oven” once, when a patron returned multiple books that were suspected to be infested.

Contrary to the term, the library pest known as “booklice” is not related to the lice that infests humans.

Human lice, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is broken down into three classes: head, body and pubic lice.

Head lice infect the heads and necks of humans, while body lice do not live on skin, but rather in clothing. Pubic lice, also known as “crabs” most often lives in the pubic regions of the body, but can also infest beards, chest hair, armpit hair, eyebrows and mustaches.

None of the human lice variations live in library books, according to the CDC and other entomology sources reviewed by the Fremont Tribune.

England-Biggs stressed that no human lice, or other bothersome insects that prey on humans, are in library books at Keene Memorial Library; and she said in her nearly two decades as a library staffer, she’s never heard of “booklice.”

Booklice is from the order of insects called Psocoptera, and is also known as dustlice or deathwatches, according to the Texas A&M University entomology extension office.

Officials at Texas A&M wrote in a report that booklice, “are not external parasites and do not bite man or other animals. The name, “booklouse” comes from some species’ association with books, especially in the days before air conditioning, when natural humidity in homes and libraries allowed more frequent growth of mildew on book bindings and pages.”

According to the website for insect extermination company Terminix, booklice are one of several pests occasionally found in library books.

“The paper in archived books, book covers – for example leather, and/or book bindings may become infested with pests. Some examples of pests include: beetles—biscuit beetle, cigarette beetle, spider beetle – silverfish and booklice,” Terminix officials detail on their website.

England-Biggs said Keene Memorial Library is normally kept at a cooler temperature, an environment that makes survival of book pests harder, and said the library is vigorously cleaned regularly by a full-time custodian.

If a book is suspected of having pests inside it, she said staff will seal it in baggies or use the Care Corps’ LifeHouse “bug oven” to remove the pests.

“We have worked with Care Corps LifeHouse, they have an oven that essentially cooks the bugs. You ‘bake’ any item to remove pests,” she explained. “We have used it on several books that were returned once. We have a full-time custodian and clean the library frequently.”