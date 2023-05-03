Graveside services for Marla Ford Butler were held April 29, 2023, in Oakland Cemetery. Fellowship followed the service at First United Methodist Church in Oakland. She passed away Dec. 8, 2022, at the age of 75.

Marla Heim was born January 22, 1947. She married Pastor Ralph Ford on June 9, 1968. He passed away in January 2011 after serving Methodist churches in Tekamah and Lyons as well as other Methodist churches in Nebraska. She then married Gary Butler Nov. 30, 2011.

Marla graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1969 with a degree in sociology. She graduated from University of Nebraska-Kearney with an elementary education degree in the 1980s. She went on to receive her master’s degree at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1991.

Marla developed a preschool at Faith United Methodist Church in Grand Island and then taught in Grand Island elementary schools, mostly first and second grades, until Ralph retired, and they moved to Florida. They both taught in Florida and traveled until illness took Ralph. Marla met Gary during the summer of 2011.

Marla was a strong believer in truth and honesty, firm in her beliefs with a strong faith in God. She was dedicated in her teaching and supportive of Ralph’s ministry. She was an advocate for children and generous in many ways. She loved sewing, gardening and, in later life, traveling with Gary.

She began struggling with serious health issues in 2019.

Ralph and Marla have a son, Shannon Eric and two granddaughters. Marla had three sisters and four brothers. Both parents and one sister preceded her in death.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.