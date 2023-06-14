The newest amenity at Decatur’s Beck Park is a splash pad funded by the Future of Decatur Foundation. The pad opened last week and will have a prominent role in Decatur’s annual community celebration.

The village’s 43rd annual Riverfront Days celebration this weekend is centered around the theme “Splash Into Summer.”

Among the many activities over the three days is a grand opening ceremony set for 11 a.m. on Sunday when the majority of the events are centered around the park. It follows the annual boat-in breakfast, which starts at 7 a.m. Sunday, and will be held during the Jim Maryott Memorial outing of the area’s premier fishing derby, the Carp City Open. It will launch from the Jim Eagleton Memorial boat ramp at 8 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. A free lunch will be offered starting at 12:30 p.m.

The opening toss of the horseshoe tournament is set for 9 a.m.

The celebration concludes with live music at Pop-N-Doc’s from 3 to 7 p.m.

And that’s just Sunday’s lineup.

Decatur is set to host hundreds of people over Father’s Day weekend for its traditional three-day extravaganza. Festivities

start at 5 p.m. Friday night with the traditional cake walk at the fire hall and the annual firemen’s cookout.

A cornhole tournament will be held at the fire hall at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the musical group String Bean will hold a free, family-friendly performance at the community center.

At 9 p.m., the Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club will be outside the fire hall, providing viewings of the planet Venus and other celestial objects.

A street dance will be held near Broadway Brothers with live music from Decatur’s own Country Playboys from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday starts with the 5K River Run/Walk at 8 a.m. at Beck Park. The scenic park next to the river also will host the annual barbecue contest. Cooking starts at 10 a.m., a mandatory cooks meeting will be held at 11.

Also at 9 a.m., a car and motorcycle show will be held on Broadway between 7th and 8th streets.

Participants in the annual kids fishing tournament are asked to meet at Decatur Express at 9 a.m.

United Methodist Church Women will offer coffee and rolls in the air conditioned comfort of the City Hall basement from 9 to 11. The American Legion Auxiliary also will be holding a bake sale at the same time and place.

The church women will be serving lunch starting at 11 a.m.

The NE-Brass-ka brass quintet will be playing in front of the Community Center at noon.

The annual parade gets going at 1 p.m. Decatur residents Larry and Kathy Mussack are grand marshals for the event.

Registration will be held from 10 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. near the Beck Park lift station. A trophy will be presented to the winners in the three categories: business, organization and the open class. The announcement of the winning floats will be made after the parade at the judges’ stand in front of the Community Center.

Following the parade, Decatur Museum hosts its Old Fashioned Family Festival at the village’s North Park. It features pony rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses and games for all ages among the attractions.

A free throw challenge will be held at the North Park starting at 2:30.

Judging for the barbecue contest starts at 4, awards will be presented at 5. Pop-N-Doc’s live music from 4-7 p.m.

A family event is planned for the splash pad at 4:30.