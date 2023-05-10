It was a much better performance for Tekamah-Herman at the Oakland-Craig Invite on Thursday, as the the boys took fourth with 63 points and girls took seventh with 32 points.

For the third week in a row, several boys came away with multiple medals for the Tigers. Reece Williams came away with three of them while Cale Belfrage and Jessen Booth each nabbed two.

Williams took second in the triple jump with a mark of 40’ 10”, second in the long jump at 19’ 02”, and second in the 400 with a time of 52.88.

Belfrage took fourth in the long jump at 18’ 2.50” and fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24 seconds flat. Booth took second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.34 and second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.65.

Adrian Robinson took the gold in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.40 while Isaac Ruwe took sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.32.

Ruwe and Robinson teamed with Roger Wright and Sam Oligmueller to take fourth in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 47.49 seconds to round out the scoring.

Emily Stansberry, Keira Pensyl, Carly Freidel and Emma Wakehouse each garnered an individual medal for the girls.

Stansberry topped the list, taking the gold in the high jump, clearing the bar at an even five feet.

Pensyl took third in the high jump at 4’ 08”. Friedel’s 103’00” throw in the discus was good for fourth place while Wakehouse took fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:02.19.

Kenzie Alexander, Stansberry, Laney Hoier and Nevaeh Ritter took fourth in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 11:22.54. Alexander and Stansberry teamed with Preslee Hansen and Wakehouse to take third in the 4x400 with a time of 4:21.69 to round out the scoring for the girls.

Tekamah-Herman next moves on to the Class C District 3 meet on Thursday, hosted by Wisner-Pilger. In addition to Tekamah-Herman and the host Gators, the meet also includes Bancroft-Rosalie, Clarkson-Leigh, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Logan View, Madison, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Nation and Stanton.

Placings at the district meet determine qualifiers for the Class C state meet set for May 19-20 at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

The top two finishers in each individual event at each of the state’s nine districts automatically qualify for state competition. Beyond that, the six best performances statewide also will qualify to make a field of 24 in each individual event. Additionally, athletes who meet qualifying standards at a district in the pole vault and high jump also qualify. The qualifying standard in the girls high jump, for example, is 5’ 1”.

In the relays, 16 teams qualify from across the state. The nine district champions and the next seven best times, regardless of district all qualify.