Oakland man killed in Tuesday shooting

Counselors were available for Oakland-Craig students and staff following the violent death of a staff member Tuesday night. The shooting followed a lockout at the school on Monday, prompted by law enforcement’s search for an individual believed to be armed and dangerous.

Ryann Schuman died from a gunshot wound on Tuesday evening, Sept. 27. Schuman, 32, was a paraprofessional at the high school and worked in the district’s elementary after-school program.

Services for Shurman were pending with Pelan Funeral Services.

Just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, multiple agencies from Burt County responded to a shooting incident in Oakland inside a residence on the 300 block of North Oakland Ave. When the authorities arrived on the scene, they found a male individual with a single gunshot wound, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol. The male victim, Schuman, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating the shooting. No arrests had been made as of mid-afternoon Wednesday, Thomas said. He added there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Tuesday’s shooting followed an incident Monday that led to a lockout at the Oakland-Craig school.

Mayor Ted Beckner said the lockout followed a request from the sheriff’s office as they were actively seeking an individual, Daniel Hanna, who was believed to be back in the community after evading police all weekend. He said there was no direct threat to the school. Rather, the lockout was sought as a precaution to help ensure the safety of students and staff. Students were not allowed to walk home at the end of the school day and police helped school administrators with dismissal.

Beckner called the two matters “completely random events.”

He thanked Oakland’s short-staffed police department and all the agencies who assisted in their efforts to help keep the community safe.

Through a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, Oakland police had sought the public’s help in locating Hanna who, at the time, was to be considered dangerous.

Hanna’s arrest late Monday afternoon ended a three-day manhunt for the 58-year-old.

A bizarre string of events started at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon when a deputy was dispatched to a farm home east of Lyons regarding an alleged violation of a domestic abuse protection order. Earlier in the week, Hanna’s estranged girlfriend was granted a protection order against him. In the affidavit filed in support of the protection order request, the woman stated she was afraid of Hanna and that he had been obsessively buying firearms.

A witness contacted the county dispatch center Saturday afternoon saying he had seen Hanna in the area of the woman’s home. Also in the area was a pickup owned by Hanna’s brother which had been stolen the day before.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a broken window near the back door of the empty house and the shirt Hanna was seen wearing. The deputy contacted a second witness who saw Hanna walking in the area.

Hanna was soon seen on the property but managed to avoid capture and made his way back to Oakland. Police searched his Oakland home but he wasn’t found until approximately 4:30 Monday afternoon when he was found hiding in a shed south of downtown.

Hanna is expected to be arraigned in Burt County Court on charges of violating a protection order and obstructing a peace officer, both are Class 1 misdemeanors; and criminal mischief, a Class 3 misdemeanor, after allegedly breaking the window at the woman’s home. Authorities also expect Hanna to be charged in connection with the vehicle theft.