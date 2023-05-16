Will offer continued care in Oakland for current MercyOne patients

Franciscan Healthcare announced Friday the acquisition of the MercyOne clinic in Oakland.

MercyOne Executive Director of Rural Hospital and Clinic Operations (Western Iowa) Muddasir Ghouse said, “Due to the ongoing financial challenges facing health care, we needed to make operational changes. Unfortunately, this required difficult decisions for our organization.”

MercyOne Oakland and Lyons Family Medicine patients will transition to Franciscan Healthcare. The MercyOne Lyons Family Medicine location will close as part of this transition. “Patients can expect the same level of great health care from Franciscan Healthcare in the same building, with the same faces in Oakland,” Ghouse continued,

Franciscan Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Tyler Toline said, Franciscan is dedicated to serving these communities. “As we continue our Mission of service, we plan to update the current clinic in Oakland to serve both Oakland and Lyons,” Toline said. “The existing Oakland hospital building will be removed with plans to eventually add green space.

“We are excited to expand our patient services in Oakland and look forward to continuing to promote the healing mission of Jesus Christ.”

Located in West Point, Franciscan Healthcare is a nonprofit Catholic health care system which has clinics in West Point, Howells, Oakland, Scribner, and Wisner; a critical access hospital located in West Point, and rehabilitation facilities in West Point and Wisner.

Franciscan Healthcare’s origin began in 1905 when St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged opened at the present site of St. Joseph’s Retirement Community and was staffed by four Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity. The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, continue to sponsor Franciscan Healthcare.