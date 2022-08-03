Parking holding up building project

The first new business building constructed in downtown Tekamah in decades is ready to go—except for one thing.

Parking.

The same issue that has plagued downtown for years now may prevent Ron Carson’s building project from getting off the drawing board.

Carson told the Plaindealer last week that his project, constructing a three-story, mixed-used space across the street from Washington County Bank, is paused until the parking question is answered.

Carson’s plans call for a building much like the one that stood in the same place for nearly a century. The building’s exterior is crafted to match the recent addition at the school, using the same color patterns, all in an effort to integrate the new building into its surroundings.

The building, dubbed “Carson Place” on the drawings, has retail spaces on the ground floor and two levels of apartments above. An Anytime Fitness outlet will be in one of the retail bays and a breakfast and lunch cafe will be in the other. Room is available for either, or both, to expand should the need arise.

Carson said it is not his intent to cannibalize any existing business in the city. Rather, the idea is to expand upon what the city already has.

Each floor of apartments will have the same footprint, featuring four two-bedroom units and five one-bedroom units. The third floor also would host a rooftop patio.

City building codes require a parking stall for every bedroom, but that requirement is waived in the Commercial 1 zoning district, Tekamah City Council members said.

Carson said his architects say the same thing.

“We don’t really need them, but we do,” he said of the parking spots. “The people who live there have to park somewhere.”

He implied that not having parking could scrap the project, saying, “I don’t want to do a project that won’t work.”

The council discussed a possible solution at its meeting Thursday night.

The city owns a lot immediately west of the library, the back yard of the house that faces the highway. The proposal is to develop that lot for parking, then trade it to the library for the bigger lot that’s across the street from the Methodist church and the police station.

That lot was donated to the library in 2016 by Ralph Anderson, Jr. in memory of his late wife, Judith.

Mayor Ron Grass said Thursday night that he’d spoken with Anderson’s daughter Amy and said the family would be “very unhappy”