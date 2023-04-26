The Burt County Plaindealer earned eight awards at the 2023 Nebraska Press Association’s 150th annual convention in Lincoln April 14-15.

The paper earned first place for editorial writing among Class C weekly newspapers as well as first place for single feature story, use of color—news, sports column and small ad. The paper won third place for community promotion ad, single feature story and front page.

Class C is comprised of weeklies with circulations between 1,000 and 1,899.

Contest entries must have been published during the 2022 calendar year. More than 2,540 separate entries, representing many of the association’s 14 dailies and 136 weeklies, were judged by members of the West Virginia Press Association.

The Plaindealer’s entry for editorials centered on an urge for civility among discussions regarding the Lyons-Decatur school bond proposal; the questionable adjournment to a closed session by Tekamah city council; and the behavior of city officials at council meetings.

Judges cited the work as being clear and informative columns that bring a personal tone while providing readers a glimpse into area government and other important matters.

The feature story winner was editor Mark Jackson’s obituary of outdoor legend Ralph Kohler.

“A great story, told in a personal, interesting and extremely well-written way,” the contest judge wrote. “Well done.”

Jackson’s sports column about the first girls state wrestling tournament, as well as its impact on the first girl to win a match at the state tourney—Tekamah-Herman grad Lia (Maslowsky) Hunter—was called “good writing and great insight,” by the contest judge.

The Plaindealer claimed top honors in the use of color—news category for its Oct. 25 edition which featured the “How to catch a ghost,” feature. Included in the Halloween theme was a seasonal redo of the paper’s flag. Judges cited “a fantastic way to have fun with the mast. Well done.”

The first-place winning small ad was for the hog roast fundraiser for the Tekamah-Herman Ball Association.

For the contest, a small ad is considered anything smaller than a quarter of a page. The entry fit well below the limit. Checking in at just two columns wide by four inches deep, the ad, developed by production manager Ashley Wimer, was cited by the judge for its clean graphics. “The color looks good and the ad is balanced and isn’t overloaded.”

The community promo ad highlighted the annual community garage sales.

The third-place feature story was Jackson’s profile of longtime Extension assistant Mary Loftis on the occasion of her retirement.

“A wonderful, well-written profile,” the judge wrote.

Entries in the front page category did not have to come from a particular date, they were left to the papers to submit their best work. The Plaindealer’s entry came from Aug. 2 and included an update on a downtown redevelopment project, plans to increase security systems at the county courthouse and other stories.

“This newspaper does a nice job presenting the news in an uncluttered, graphically pleasing manner,” the judge wrote.

Elsewhere in the county, the Oakland Independent won first and third place among Class B papers for best signature page. The Independent also won first place for small ad, second place for general excellence and single retail ad idea—color; second and third for sports columns; and third for front page. The class includes papers whose circulation falls between 700 and 999.

The Lyons Mirror Sun claimed first place awards in Class A for feature series and headline writing. Class A includes newspapers with circulation below 700.

Founded in 1873, the Nebraska Press Association membership includes 156 weekly and daily newspapers with a total paid circulation of over 380,000.