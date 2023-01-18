Rebidding may pay off on county road work

It may well have been worth it for Burt County’s Board of Supervisors to seek new bids for roads repairs.

The board opened bids Jan. 11 for five projects that essentially are combined into one job. The list included mill and overlay work on County Road 21 heading south out of Craig, County Road H running west from Craig to Highway 77, County Road L running west out of Oakland, the county road that runs past Summit Lake and patching on Lake Street heading east from Tekamah.

Lincoln-based contractor Constructors, Inc. offered a bid of $4,691,622.91. Knife River, from Sioux City put up a bid of $4,634,629.67 while Western Engineering, from Harlan, Iowa, came in at $4,718890.36.

Contractors also could submit a bid to perform patch work only on the blacktop west of Craig. Bids on patching and overlay on that stretch of road came in at just over $2.5 million. Bids to do just the patching ranged from $285,000 to $380,000.

In July, bids for the first four projects came in at more than 40 percent over original projections, ranging as high as $5.64 million.

Jeff Wagner, whose engineering firm prepared the bid specifications, said he didn’t know if he had ever seen three bids so close considering the size of the project.

As close as these are, I’d like to go through the numbers and make sure everything is right,” he said.

He suggested the board delay accepting a bid until its Jan. 27 meeting.

District 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson, whose district includes Craig, said patching may not be the most cost-effective decision.

“It’s the worse of the two, but how much extra will it cost in a couple of years when we have to come back and do it again?” he said.

Wagner said simply patching Road H was not a long-term solution. “if you don’t overlay it, you will at last have to come back and armor coat it in a couple of years.”

That work was estimated at $500,000.

“If we can’t do both, let’s at least push Craig South back and do both of them right,” Pearson said.

The soonest any of the three contractors could start was April. Another proposed a May start while the third wouldn’t start until August. Considering the time frames, Pearson suggested splitting the payment over two budget cycles.

The board is expected to make a final decision Jan. 27.

In other business during its Jan. 11 meeting, the county board:

—During its annual reorganization, re-elected Dave Schold to another term as board chairman. Ted Connealy was re-elected as vice chairman.

Committee assignments also remained essentially the same. New District 1 Supervisor Sam Titus replaces his predecessor, Kevin Tobin, as the county’s representative on the North Star and Region IV Services boards and on the Northeast Nebraska Waste Coalition Advisory and Governing Board.

New District 5 Supervisor Jeff Kutchera replaces his predecessor, Dale Webster, on Region 4, the Heartland of Nebraska Board and on the Burt County Road Committee.

In other annual moves, the board designated the county’s Web site as an official means of publication; appointed Ann Chytka and highway superintendent for 2023 and designated the county’s three banks as official repositories of county funds.

—Welcomed Cindy Chatt as the new executive director for the Burt County Economic Development Corp. The board also reappointed supervisors Gary Swanson and Connealy as its representatives on the BCED board and reappointed Jennifer Hinman as an at-large representative.

Chatt also told the board she didn’t necessarily need the office space BCED uses in the courthouse, as long as she has space she can use when she’s in the courthouse.

—Notified the county’s department heads of a new plan that will have each of them give a brief report on their offices to the board twice a year.

County Assessor Katie Hart and Veterans Service Officer Penny Warren will give reports in February. A schedule for the remainder of the offices was being developed.

It’s not that we don’t trust anybody, we just want more communication,” Schold said. “We’re all Burt County.”

—Approved a five percent cost of living increase for appointed department heads and hourly wage earners. Department heads and those on salary received an increase through a resolution passed last year.