School board names superintendent finalists

Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education could be ready to name a new superintendent as early as February.

That’s if all goes well this week.

The school board last Wednesday named its four finalists for the job. They include Dr. Dave Cunningham, Dr. Derek Ippensen, Drew Wagner and Brad Kjar.

Each of the four is scheduled to be interviewed later this week. The schedule calls for two to be interviewed on Wednesday and two on Thursday. During the day, the candidates will tour the community and the school and be interviewed by a committee of faculty and staff, select members of the community, as well as the school board.

During a work session Jan. 4 that lasted more than two hours, the board narrowed the field of candidates from 16 to its last four. Two alternates also were named as a contingency.

The new superintendent will assume the office in July, following the retirement of current superintendent Dan Gross, who announced his decision in October. Since then, Fred Helmich and Jim Havelka of the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association have been conducting a search for candidates. Input was sought from school staff, the community and the board as to what they wanted to see in a new superintendent. After advertising for the opening, the two then took that information and developed a three-tiered list of prospective candidates. The top tier had six prospective candidates. All four finalists came from the top tier. One of the two alternates also is from the top tier.

Helmick said the tiers were developed with the information he and Helmick were given. The top tier contained the candidates they thought would be the best fit for Tekamah-Herman.

“We have 16 really good candidates,” Helmick told the board. “It depends on what you’re looking for. You can pick any candidate from any tier.”

During its meeting last Wednesday, the board also developed a list of questions to be asked during its portion of the interviews. Those questions will be developed into a worksheet to be used during the interviews. Havelka said NRCSA staff also will develop a scoring guide to help board members evaluate the quality of responses to the questions.

The board has a work session scheduled on Jan. 16 to discuss the results.

Depending on the outcome of the interviews and further negotiations, a superintendent could be named at the Feb. 13 board meeting.

About the candidates:

Cunningham currently serves as secondary principal at Stanton, a job he has held for 12 years. He previously held assistant principal positions at Schuyler from 2008-2012 and McCook in 2007 and 2008. He started teaching at the local level in Gering in 2004, teaching business and computer education and physical education.

A graduate of Aquinas Catholic in David City, he is a 1999 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Kearney and taught in the school’s health, physical education, recreation and leisure studies department and was an assistant football coach, working with the defensive line from 2001 to 2004. He earned a master of arts in education in 2002 from UNK and an educational administration endorsement in 2007 before earning his Ph.D. in educational leadership from Northcentral University in 2016.

Ippensen currently is the senior high principal at Norfolk Public Schools. He has held that job since 2018, after serving as principal at Shickley from 2011 to 2018. Prior to that, he was activities director, a teacher and coach at West Point Central Catholic from 2007 to 2011.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and music from Doane University in 1997. He worked in marketing in New York until 2003 when he returned to West Point and worked for a design and marketing firm for three years before getting into teaching at Central Catholic. He earned his teaching certificate in 2009, a masters of education in 2011 and a specialist certification in 2017, all from UNK. He earned his Ph.D. from Doane in 2021.

Kjar is currently in his second year as superintendent at Ravenna. Prior to that, he was the high school principal there since 2016. He was high school principal and head football coach at Litchfield from 2015-2016. He was a physical education teacher and coach at high schools in Bondurant and Des Moines, Iowa; Lubbock, Texas; Salina, Kansas; and Central City and Grand Island dating back to 2002. His frequent job changes were caused by professional opportunities in his wife’s career with a women’s clothing chain.

He is a 1996 graduate of Lexington High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from UNK in 2001. He earned his masters in 2007 and an educational specialist certificate in 2018, both from UNK.

Wagner is the current elementary principal and school improvement director for Fort Calhoun Community Schools, a job he has held since 2012. Prior to that, he taught elementary physical education at his alma mater, South Sioux City, from 2007-2012. He also is the Wing First Sergeant for Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing based in Sioux City.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in 2006 and a masters in 2011 from Wayne State College, both in science. Wagner earned his education specialist certificate from Doane in 2017.