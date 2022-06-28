Seniors end regular season with huge comeback win

Tekamah-Herman’s Junior/Senior Legion baseball squads concluded the regular season with three doubleheaders over the past week.

The Seniors went 2-1 while the Juniors fell in all three.

The Seniors kicked off the week with a huge 8-7 win over South Sioux City on Friday, June 17. Cale Belfrage got the win on the mound for the Seniors with Jed Hoover getting the save.

Dylan Chatt paced the Seniors offense with a pair of doubles, scoring one run and driving in one. Brady Braniff and Thatcher Zink also doubled. Braniff drove in two runs while Zink scored two runs and drove in two. Zink also snagged line drive to help preserve the win for the Seniors.

Also hitting safely for the Tigers were Hoover, Dawson Schram and Bret Brenneis. Hoover and Brenneis each scored a run with Brenneis driving in one. Adrian Robinson added a pair of runs.

It was a bit of a heartbreaker on Monday for the Seniors as Battle Creek scored a late run on an error for a 3-2 win.

What looked to be near disaster for the Seniors on Wednesday at Hartington turned out to be what?

No problem.

The Tigers fell behind 9-4 after a rough third inning by slowly chipping away at Hartington’s lead, cutting it to 9-6 after four and 10-8 after five before erupting for three runs in the sixth to pull out an 11-10 win.

Robinson paced the Seniors offense with a 3-4 performance at the plate, including a double and triple. He scored two runs and drove in two, including the game-winning run in the top of the sixth. Dylan Chatt cracked a pair of doubles while scoring a run. Brady Braniff also doubled, scored a run and drove in one.

Also hitting safely for the Tigers were Hoover, Belfrage and Garrett Lindberg. All three scored one and drove in one. Spencer Pagels scored three runs while Brenneis scored a run.

The Juniors kicked off their week with a 7-4 loss to South Sioux City on Friday, June 17. Tristan Tobin took the loss on the mound. Caden Booth got the lone hit for the Juniors.

On Monday they fell 7-4 on the road at Battle Creek. Riley Brodersen took the loss on the mound while Brenneis led the Juniors offense with two hits.

Wednesday they fell at Hartington 15-7 in five innings. Braniff and Jessen Booth paced the Juniors offense with two hits apiece. Booth scored two runs while Braniff scored one. Booth also drove in a run.

Also hitting safely for the Juniors were Brenneis, Tobin, Belfrage, Pagels and Nathan Brayman. Brenneis scored a run. Belfrage scored one while driving in two. Pagels scored one while Brayman drove in one. Omar Pintor scored a run as well.

Next in line is the Ralph Bishop League tournament which kicks off Saturday for the Juniors and Sunday for the Seniors. Both first-round opponents were undetermined as of press time Friday morning.

Tri County League scores

In Tri-County League action on Thursday, Pender defeated the Tekamah-Herman Gold Didgets 9-4 and the Tekamah-Herman Gold Broncos 9-3.

