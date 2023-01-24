Tekamah-Herman picks Kjar as next superintendent

Tekamah-Herman Schools announced Tuesday that Bradley Kjar has been hired as the district’s next superintendent.

Kjar is currently in his second year as the superintendent of Ravenna Public Schools. Prior to being superintendent, he served for five years as secondary principal at Ravenna. In education for 21 years, Kjar also has served as a teacher, activities director, department head, head football coach, head wrestling coach and assistant track coach. He was a physical education teacher and coach at high schools in Bondurant and Des Moines, Iowa; Lubbock, Texas; Salina, Kansas; and Central City and Grand Island dating back to 2002. His frequent job changes were caused by professional opportunities in his wife’s career with a women’s clothing chain.

He is a 1996 graduate of Lexington High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from UNK in 2001. He earned his masters in 2007 and an educational specialist certificate in 2018, both from UNK.

A contract has been signed. The terms include a slary of $135,000.

Kjar, who had already resigned his position in Ravenna prior to being named a finalist for the Tekamah-Herman job, emerged from a field of four finalists selected by the school board. The other three were Dr. Dave Cunningham, principal at Stanton High School; Dr. Derek Ippensen, principal at Norfolk Senior High; and Drew Wagner, elementary principal at Fort Calhoun.

Kjar’s first day on the job, officially, will be July 1. He will replace Dan Gross who retires at the end of the school year.

According to a release from the district, upon joining the Tekamah-Herman Kjar plans to build strong relationships and maintain traditions while leading the district in academic, facility and social growth. He is eager to work hard to continue to impact the students, staff and community of Tekamah-Herman Schools in a positive way.

Kjar comes to Tekamah-Herman with his wife, Heidi, and their three children: Kaleb (13), Cooper (11) and Ruby (7). They are looking forward to becoming an active part of Tekamah-Herman Schools and the community.

In addition to his extensive experience in education, Kjar and his wife have been actively involved in their communities. Some of their commitments include: member of the Lions Club, served on the economic development board and the City of Ravenna park board, board member on the local Chamber of Commerce, volunteer youth coaches, and members of the Ravenna Public Schools Foundation board. They are committed to being active and visible in the communities in which they live.