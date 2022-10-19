Tekamah voters have decisions to make Nov. 8

Voters in the City of Tekamah will have decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general election.

Contested races are on the ballot for Tekamah’s mayor and both city council seats available this cycle.

Two-term incumbent mayor Ron Grass is being challenged by first term city council member Jane Walford.

Walford’s run for mayor means she has to give up her West Ward council seat which is up for election this year. Joel Bacon and Jessica Russell survived the May primary and are on the ballot for the open seat.

The East Ward is a little different. Incumbent Kelly Adamson was running unopposed until last month when Lisa Thompson entered the race as a write-in candidate.

Because she is a write-in candidate, her supporters must do just that—write her name in on the line provided on the ballot. But since she recorded her candidacy with the county’s election commissioner, Sarah Freidel, Thompson’s supporters have a little more latitude with spelling and clarity of handwriting.

Thompson, a Burt County native, is an underwriter for Berkshire Hathaway Homestake Companies and was the marketing and events coordinator for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. She said Burt County gave her the opportunities she needed to succeed and she wants to use her education and strong moral background to help the city move forward. She said her passion for small-town rejuvenation is balanced by a respect for the history that brought the community to this point.

Tekamah man Shawn Qualley also has mounted a write-in campaign. He is running for a Ward 2 seat on the Tekamah-Herman school board. ard 2 represents the district’s rural Burt County patrons. A political newcomer, Qualley got into the race over what he called excessive spending by the district.

Among his attributes, Qualley has a combined 17 years of experience in the Air Force and Department of Defense as a financial analyst. he also has another 10 years of experience in logistics

He is running against incumbents Bill Skinner and Paul Potadle.

West Ward voters also have a choice to make at the county level. The 2020 census forced a change to the boundaries for districts on the county Board of Supervisors. The West Ward was moved from District 3 to District 1 and the city’s East Ward was moved from 1 to 3.

In District 1, incumbent Democrat Kevin Tobin is being challenged by Republican Sam Titus.

A profile of candidates running for Tekamah’s mayor and city council seats, as well as the District 1 and Ward 2 races, is planned for the Nov. 1 issue of the Plaindealer.

Incumbent Ted Connealy is running unopposed for the District 3 seat. In District 5, the area around Lyons, Republican Jeff Kutchera is running for the seat being vacated by Democrat Dale Webster. In District 7, south central Burt County, incumbent Republican Carl Pearson is running unopposed for his second term.

Elsewhere in the courthouse, District Court Clerk Michele Quick, County Assessor Katie Hart, County Attorney Edmond Talbot, County Clerk Sarah Freidel, County Sheriff Eric Nick, County Surveyor Fred Frankllin and County Treasurer Robin Olson all are unopposed. All are incumbents for their respective offices.

At the township level, voters in Summit and Silver Creek have contested races to decide. Summit voters are asked to pick three from a field that includes Dennis Fleischman, Tom Hansen, Joe Goebel and Dave Wakehouse. The ballot in Silver Creek shows Ray Petersen, Trent Leichleiter, John Hundahl and Colby Hansen in the pick-three race.

At the state capitol, the District 16 seat in the state legislature is up for grabs. Incumbent Ben Hansen defeated challenger Connie Petersen 6,455-2,269 in the May primary. In Burt County Hansen, the Blair businessman was an 1,123-399 winner over the Hoskins, Nebraska woman. Both are on the November ballot again.

All of Nebraska’s constitutional officers—the governor, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor and attorney general—also are on the ballot.

In the open race for governor, Republican Jim Pillen squares off against Democrat Carol Blood, Libertarian Scott Zimmerman and write-in candidate Dave Wright.

Burt County voters also will notice a new name in one of the federal races. Redistricting caused by the recent census has moved the county into Congressional District 3. The incumbent is Republican Adrian Smith.

Smith will face Democrat David Else, and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mark Elworth, Jr.

Voters who don’t want to wait until Nov. 8 to cast their ballots have two choices. They can vote in person at the county clerk’s office during regular business hours, or they can request an early-voting ballot be mailed to them. Freidel, the election commissioner, said 78 early-voting ballots had been mailed by late last week. Those wanting an early ballot must make their request before Oct. 28.

But in order to vote in the general election, you have to be registered. If a citizen has not registered before, is a new resident of Nebraska, or needs to update their registration, there are several convenient ways to do it.

Prospective voters can register in person or by mail at their county election office; in Burt County, that’s the county clerk’s office. Registration also is available online through the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system, NEReg2Vote. The system is very accessible and widely used. A driver’s license or state ID is required to complete the process. The Department of Motor Vehicles offices will also register citizens online when they are updating their driver’s license. Also, teenagers who turn 18 before Nov. 8 can register to vote and vote in the election even if they have yet to turn 18.

According to Secretary of State Bob Evnen, any citizens who are new residents, or residents who need to update their registration, need to act quickly. The deadline to register by mail or through a state agency is Friday, Oct. 21. The following Friday, Oct. 28, is the last day to register in person at county election offices.