Thanks to all, for everything you did

This is one enormous, warm, sweet “thank you” embracing everyone that has touched Gabe’s, Kent’s and my soul, our collective dear family’s soul, the soul of our beautiful communities since the very beginning of Petersen’s Bar 75 in beautiful downtown Herman, Nebraska. Petersen’s Bar 75, a gathering place for friends. What a fabulous understatement.

There’s a long story in this thank you, one that will slowly and warmly appear in the years ahead, but for now I would like to take just a few paragraphs that intend to wrap loving arms around a few folks who, that without a shadow of a doubt, without them PB 75 would have been just another place. And just so you know, you could add your names to the glowing list because our communities came first in all of our creative decisions every single minute of every single day. Unless one of my grandkids needed some attention and then, well, you were a loving close second....lol.

Let’s start with son and friend, Gabe Petersen. Always behind the scenes stocking lettuce, cheese, sour cream for Taco Tuesdays, buns for Wagyu (TY Blackfords) Wednesdays, etc. plus efficiently noticing every nuance and detail as he calculated thousands of beer deliveries and what would sell well. He did the books, prepared the prime rib with his dad, then served it up every month and got the lobster (which is increasingly harder to get), enjoying the kitchen staff and wait staff along the way. Gabe did a million things every day, week, month and year with the tightest efficiency and the eye of an eagle. He was the best partner in the world. He’s going on to do wonderful things with his babies right along with him.

Next is Mary Oliver. My buddy, Gabe’s buddy, the best gal. From tacos to burgers to pork chops to French dips to lobster serving to talks about life and jobs and husbands (all good, wink) and kids and Pinterest and recipes and how a restaurant kitchen should flow, Mary and I solved all the world’s problems in the kitchen and every conversation ended in a hug, a sigh and a laugh. Steadfast and absolutely perfect, Mary.

Mark Weeces. Baby brother and handyman extraordinaire. He made the Blues Garage what it is today with his expertise and creative flair, he bartended nearly every Friday night for 13 years, and the girls all put up with him and he them (tongue in cheek here)....and they “all” loved absolutely every minute of it. Mark also offered hours of moral support for us and that is something we can never thank him enough for. Now he’s with his Kelly (who has been a peach of a family addition and a wonderful bartender herself) and life is so good.

And from here we go on to mention the most amazing group of folks that rounded the experience all out with each one as lovely, fun, creative, innovative as the next. We are blessed to have them in our lives still and forever: Yvonne Weeces (cookie lady!), Helen Young, Amy Dillenburg, Sandy Christiansen, Candida Baxter, Stacy Christensen (wizard bartender), Kris Wrieth, Mel Meyer, Stephanie Ratfield, Morgan Hovendick, Stacy Trulin, Cari Maxwell, Nancy Lawson, Cristina Kephart, Sharon Cameron, Josie Oliver, Tracy Oliver, Amanda Welchert, Britney Cemer, Sheila Grimit, Theresa Gramke, Kathy Magill, Brad Lippincott (so grateful for his expertise), Drew Bouvia, Josh Brodersen, Cory Russell, Paul Grabbe, Mike Tobin (great liquor liason).

Then there’s of course Linda Hansen (pizza queen), Ronnie and Michelle Tobin (Eat Up!), Nels and Sam Christensen, Don Morgan (Smoke on Arrival), Smoo and Bonnie Wulf, Billy Buck, Emily Petersen, Pat Wakefield (great advice person!), my dad (what a supporter), Joan Clements, Angie Petersen.

A real emphasis right here for Nick and Hilary Cemer (beautiful daughter and son-in-law) who started Burger Night with us and rocked it! And if there’s someone I’ve forgotten (67 year old brain, here) they’ll get a mention somewhere along the line because each person added to the deeply wonderful times we all had. Wow, what a list! Wow, love them all!

Very important note here: Richie and Karlie will be keeping staff onward and forward. This is simply my embracing a job well done to this fantastic group of good souls!

So there you have the list of “Incredibles.” This has warmed my heart even more to write their precious names.

So, now that I’m clearly going to have to get a tissue (sniff), see you in February after touch ups (flooring, painting, main bar stays the same, Blues Garage remodel) have been made at PB 75 (remember...it will always be its name) have been completed. I’ll be the one “sitting” at the bar having a glass of wine.