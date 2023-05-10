“Here for a good time, not a long time.” So states the class motto for Tekamah-Herman’s Class of 2023.

Twelve years isn’t necessarily a long time, but certainly the 37-member class has the last of its good times Saturday when commencement exercises take place at 3 p.m. in the high school gym. The class is the 53rd to graduate since consolidation.

Honored speakers for the afternoon were not known by Friday’s press deadline. The speakers will be among the top academic performers from the senior class. School officials said grades were not due until early this week and results of some semester tests could alter the roster of speakers.

Among the prospective graduates are National Honor Society members Kennedy Pagels, Bret Brenneis and Hayley Niewohner. They will wear the traditional off-white overlay with light blue emblems, signifying their membership in the organization.

In recognition of high academic standing, members of the senior class who obtain a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher will wear gold honor cords with their purple graduation robes. School officials said the total number of honor students would not be known until final grade calculations were made this week.

Honor cords also will be worn by the school’s eight seniors who achieved their FFA state degrees recently. The group includes: Pagels, Ella Booth, Brady Braniff, Ryan Braniff, Logan Burt, Garret Lindberg, Drew Oligmueller and Lacey Petersen.

Presidential Academic Fitness awards were previously presented to Brenneis, Daniel Heaney, Niewohner and Oligmueller.

A 3.5 GPA and recommendation by teachers and the principal are required for nomination.

Brenneis, Niewohner and Oligmueller also were named local winners in the Nebraska School Activities Association’s Believers and Achievers program. Seniors who have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.75 (on an unweighted 4.0 scale) and participate in NSAA sponsored activities are eligible for nomination by their school. A total of 48 students are selected statewide by the NSAA and the award’s sponsor: Currency Financial. Selection is based on scholastic achievement, activity participation, school and community involvement and citizenship.

Brenneis and Niewohner also were named as honorable mentions for the all-academic roster for eastern Nebraska by the Omaha World Herald. Brenneis also was tapped for the Sioux City-based Best of Siouxland academic recognition program.

Brenneis also received an all-East Husker Conference academic award. Presented only to seniors, the honor signifies maintaining a 3.5 grade average, scoring at least a 23 on the ACT college entrance exam and taking part in at least two conference or NSAA-recognized activities each school year.

Brenneis and Niewohner were named Academic All-State by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

To qualify, a nominated student must be a varsity player or organizational leader who has played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity during the seasons for which nominations are accepted; must have a minimum cumulative grade point average, in all curricular subjects, of 3.7 on a 4.0-point scale or the equivalent; and be nominated by a coach or activity advisor. NSAA high schools or their cooperative sponsorship may nominate a maximum of two students per NSAA activity program.

Selections are made for fall, winter and spring activities. Brenneis was named three times.

The high school choir will perform before the valedictory speeches. Presentation of scholarships and awards will follow the addresses. Sarah Chatt, secretary-treasurer of the Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation, also will recognize foundation scholarships presented to past grads.

A senior memory slide show will be viewed before the graduates receive their diplomas from Board of Education president Mandyn Pruess.