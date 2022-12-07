Tiger diamond standout inks with Iowa Western CC

One Tekamah-Herman softball player will be extending her career.

On Thursday, Emma Wakehouse signed a letter of intent to play softball at Iowa Western Community College in front of a room full of family, friends and teammates.

A four-year starter for the Tigers, Wakehouse leaves as the school’s career home run leader, having belted 21 round-trippers.

She was a force at the plate during her senior year, with 15 of her 19 base hits going for extra bases. Her four home runs and 10 doubles both led the Tigers. She also led the team with 30 runs scored and 24 driven in.

She capped her year being tapped to the all-East Husker Conference second team after being named a first team selection in 2020 and 2021.

A fixture at shortstop the last three seasons, Wakehouse has played several positions for the Tigers over her career, a trait her high school coach, Abby Sheets, said should serve her well in college.

“The biggest thing for her is she’s so coachable,” Sheets said. “She’ll do anything for the betterment of the team. She wants to do well, she listens and she always goes the extra mile.”

Visibly excited by her future prospects, Wakehouse said she chose the Council Bluffs, Iowa, school because the campus felt so much like home. “I just knew it when I visited and talked with some of the other players. It felt right.”

There was a little bump in the road to get past, however.

Reivers coach Ben Greer, who Wakehouse had been in contact with during the recruiting process, resigned his post in June to become the head coach at Daytona State College in Florida.

By the end of July, the school had hired Heidi Jordan as its new head coach. Jordan spent the 2021-22 season as the head softball coach of NCAA DII Rockhurst University. Before that, she was at the helm of her alma mater, the Highland Community College (Kansas) softball program, for 17 years where she posted a 576-234 record.

Wakehouse admitted she struggled with the change when she learned the news from Greer.

“I didn’t know any of the new people,” she said, “but after a few conversations with her and some of the others, I still felt good about my choice.”

It helped a lot, too, that Iowa Western has the classes for her career field. She said she is currently undecided on a major but may pursue a criminal justice degree. She also would like to get her pilot’s license. Although Iowa Western doesn’t have its own flight school, it partners with the Council Bluffs Airport Authority for its aviation technology programs.

She might even combine the two, “like flying police helicopters.”