The majority of Tekamah-Herman’s track meets have pretty much been on the cold side as far as the weather is concerned.

Last Tuesday was a different story, as gusty south wind helped push temps to the mid-80’s, helping for a much more beautiful day for a track meet at Logan View.

Tekamah-Herman finished seventh in the girls division with 17 points while the boys finished sixth with 30 points.

Emma Wakehouse placed in two individual events to lead the Tiger girls. She took sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.67 seconds and ran sixth in the 200 with a time of 28.06. The remainder of the girls’ points came from the three relay teams. The quartet of Keira Pensyl, Layla Pruess, Lillie Strode, and Neelei Walpole finished sixth in the 4x100, timed in 58.07 seconds. Wakehouse teamed with Kenzie Alexander, Emily Stansberry and Preslee Hansen to take third in the 4x400 at 4:25.20. Bella Roche, Hansen, Stansberry and Alexander took second in the 4x800 in 11:14.79.

Reece Williams and Jessen Booth each placed in two individual events to lead the Tiger boys. Williams took the gold in the 400 with a time of 53.55 seconds and placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 39’ 07”.

Booth took fifth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 43.60 seconds and took fifth in the long jump with a leap of 18’.

Cale Belfrage took third in the 200 with a time of 23.81.

The 4x400-meter relay combo of Booth, Roger Wright, Isaac Ruwe and Williams completed the boys’ scoring by taking fourth with a time of 3:53.62.

The Tigers’ next varsity outing is scheduled to take place on their home turf at Tiger Stadium Tuesday (today) with field events starting at 1 p.m. Next week, they are slated to take part in the Fort Calhoun Invitational on Tuesday, April 25, before venturing to North Bend on Saturday, April 29, for the East Husker Conference Championships.