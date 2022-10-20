Tigers draw #2 seed for Subdistrict volleyball

Tekamah-Herman drew the number-2 seed in the Class C1 Subdistrict 5 volleyball tournament, according to official brackets released Thursday by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

All postseason matches are played under a best-of five format. The Tigers, who sit 10-19 after a three-set loss to Bancroft-Rosalie last Monday, will take on West Point-Beemer on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. at Logan View High School. Top-seeded Logan View/Scribner-Snyder follows with a match against the winner of the Wayne/Winnebago play-in game. The championship game is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday night, also at Logan View.

Tekamah-Herman's meeting with West Point-Beemer will be the fourth between the two, with the Cadets holding a 2-1 edge over the Tigers. Both Cadet wins were best 2-out-of-3 while Tekamah-Herman's win came in a five-set thriller back on Sept. 13.

In other area sub-district assignments, East Husker Conference tournament runner-up Oakland-Craig takes a 25-8 record into the C2-3 tournament at Fremont Bergan. The Knights will take on 23-3 Omaha Christian Academy on Monday at a time to be determined. Bergan will take on the winner of the Guardian Angels Central Catholic-Omaha Brownell Talbot play-in game.

Lyons-Decatur Northeast will take part in the D1-3 tournament on Monday at Bancroft-Rosalie. The 3-24 Cougars will take on Tri-County Northeast at a time to be determined. That match is followed by Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Walthill.

East Husker Conference tournament champion Clarkson-Leigh will play host to the C2-6 tournament and awaits the winner of the Stanton-Lutheran High Northeast play-in game on Monday. That match will follow a match-up of EHC teams between Wisner-Pilger and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

District finals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 in classes B through D-2. The highest seed in each district final will host unless the schools are more than 180 miles apart. The district winners will advance to the state tournament Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 2-5, in Lincoln. Pinnacle Bank Arena will host the matches Nov. 2-4. The Bob Devaney Sports Center will host the championship finals on Saturday. All third place matches on Saturday, classes C1 through D2, will take place at Lincoln North Star High School.