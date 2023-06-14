It doesn’t take long to spend $6,000. It only took Tekamah City Council a few minutes to spend that amount of cash during its brief meeting June 8.

In separate matters, t council accepted a $4,090 bid from Cass Plumbing to help with repairs to a power pole northwest of 13th and I streets.

Street Superintendent Matt Deemer said the pole was blown over in a windstorm a couple of years ago and the work will be paid through an insurance claim which only recently was settled.

The bid calls for the replacement of the pole’s footing, which Deemer said he preferred because of the type of damage the pole’s base suffered.

The council also approved a $2,260 bid from Cass to repair an old heat pump at the library.

The unit’s fan was severely damaged when a bracket fell into it.

The heat pump services the older part of the library.

In other business June 8, the council:

—Tabled indefinitely consideration of naming Kevin Tobin to fill the vacant Zoning/Building Administrator position. The council tabled the matter to give members the opportunity to speak with Tobin before any formal action is taken.

—Approved a rate for 90-minute pool parties. The city resolution that sets rates for the pool included a rates for one-hour and two-hour parties, but nothing in between.

Council member Matt Cass, who has oversight of the parks and the pool, said an average of the two costs came to $206.25.

“That’s a weird number,” he said. “I’m okay with $200.”

The addition goes into effect immediately.

—Heard a report from Sanitation Department head Nathan Lund that the free day at the compactor station will be June 24. As has been done in the past, any appropriate items brought to the compactor can be disposed of for free. Because of the additional traffic at the site, the recycling station will be closed for the day.

—Approved a request from Burt County Muesum to be open from 1-4 p.m. on July 4.

Although the museum has been open on Independence Day for a number of years, city entities normally are closed on holidays, so museum staff annually asks the council’s permission to be open.

—Accepted the job evaluation and approved the recommended pay increase for police chief Dan Jacobs.