1 Year Ago (2022)

A Burt County teacher received the surprise of a lifetime. Katie Mace, a secondary English teacher at Lyons-Decatur Northeast, was presented with a Milken Educator Award in front of an all-school assembly that included Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Nebraska Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt and State Board of Education member Dr. Patti Gubbels. The award comes with a $25,000 prize and inclusion into the Milken Educator network.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Tekamah’s old fire station used to sit in the north of downtown in a building that isn’t there anymore. One of the denizens of that brick building at the corner of highways 32 and 75 is still on the job. Randy Rager, maybe the only one still with the company who served in the old building, was recognized last week for the 50 years he’s spent with the department.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Oakland area farmer Dave Schold is the new county supervisor for District 2. Sworn into office April 23, Schold advanced from a public interview session with six other candidates to succeed Jim Swenson who passed away in March, five months into his sixth term. By law, the county had 45 days to name Swenson’s replacement. The term will last through 2016.

20 Years Ago (2003)

The mixed quartet of Abby Bliss, Dan Tobin, Lauren Martin and Chance Lydick was among several vocal groups and individuals receiving superior ratings at the district music contest. Tekamah-Herman competed against eight other Class B schools at the event held at Schuyler high School.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Twice within three days last week, a ruptured pressure pipe at the city’s main sewer lift station caused water to back up in city sewer lines resulting in moderate to severe flooding of nearly a dozen basements in northeast Tekamah. Property owner Mel Doeschot, one of the worst affected by the flooding, said a foot of water filled his basement, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Art work, as well as industrial arts and home economics projects created by Tekamah-Herman students will be on display during the annual spring fine arts festival in the school gymnasium Monday evening. The exhibits are on display for over an hour before the festival concert, which starts at 7:30, and for 30 minutes following its conclusion.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Rehearsals for a major musical stage production are under way at Tekamah-Herman High School and nearly 150 students are rushing to prepare themselves for performances of “The Music Man,” Meredith Wilson’s smash hit Broadway play of several years ago. Principal leads in the musical comedy will be played by Carol Weeces and Mark McCue.

60 Years Ago (1963)

The first camera club in Burt County was organized April 27 at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Canfield. The name of the club is “The Shutter-Bugs.” Officers are Beverly Crannell, president; Jeanne Davis, vice president; Lynn Bundy, secretary; Nancy Pardue, news reporter; and Kathy Hawkins, singing and game leader.

70 Years Ago (1953)

The senior class at Craig High School will present the comedy, “The Great Scotts,” at the school auditorium on May 8. In the cast are Darlene Mallette, Lucy Wiley, Ardie Begley, Patty Crom, Joyce Wahlstrom, Janet Mitchell, Ann Schmidt, Wayne Lang, Jim Erwin, Wayne Gourley, Wallace Rogers and Bill Anderson.

80 Years Ago (1943)

Home nursing instructor Mrs. Alta Eckley reports that nursing certificates have been received by the following women: Mrs. Robert Crannell, Mrs. Carl Weichman, Mrs. Helen B. Wright, Mrs. Elmer Sells, Mrs. Reno Rice, Mrs. Kenneth Riley, Mrs. Albert Pearce, Mrs. Kenneth Peterson, Mrs. Lola Phipps, Mrs. Helen Linden, Mrs. Dorlene Bunderson, Mrs. Robert Bowden and Mrs. D.B. Bowden. Twenty high school sophomore girls, and their teacher, Mrs. Gay Slonecker, also received home nursing certificates last week.

90 Years Ago (1933)

Red dust from the plains of Oklahoma and the panhandle of Texas hung in the atmosphere of Nebraska late Saturday and all day Sunday. The dust continued to fall throughout the day and footprints everywhere were as easily made as those following a snowstorm.

100 Years Ago (1923)

All business houses and professional offices will close Friday, May 11, from 2-4 p.m. in honor of the Boy Scouts from north Nebraska who will be in Tekamah that day for their annual field day meet. Customers and patrons should remember these hours and, with the business people, should attend the field events in Athletic Park.