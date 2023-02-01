yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2022)

Voters in the Lyons-Decatur school district will decide this spring if a new school building gets built. Ballots for the by-mail election are expected to be sent out in late February. Proponents are asking for $21.5 million to build a new high school and elementary building to replace the oldest parts of the current structure, part of which dates back to 1905. A public information meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday night, Feb. 2, in the high school gym in Lyons.

5 Years Ago (2018)

Five inches of snow, coupled with 55 miles per hour winds, created a mess in the area. Approximately 1,000 Nebraska Public Power District customers were without power for roughly half an hour Monday morning, but all of them and all the customers served by a Burt County Public Power substation were in the dark again an hour later when galloping power lines caused a second outage. Power crews had all the lights back on in under an hour.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Decatur man Larry Mussack was elected vice president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association at the organization’s annual meeting in Grand Island Dec. 12. Among his duties is facilitating the annual policy development session at the annual meeting. Mussack said resolutions are sent to the state office from local affiliates. Those ideas are then discussed and given an up or down vote.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Tekamah-Herman senior Kim Bisanz was among three recipients of a “Point of Light” award from Gov. Mike Johanns last week. The award is presented to volunteers who give of their time, talent and energy to help others solve social problems and build better communities. Among the many places she chooses to volunteer are the high school, her church, 4-H, Tekamah Public Library and Burt County Museum.

30 Years Ago (1993)

A retirement party honoring Decatur man Paul Phelps will be held Feb. 1 at the courthouse. Phelps is retiring after 17 years as county assessor. Before that he served a term on the county board. During his time in office, he testified several times before legislative committees regarding proposed changes to Nebraska’s property tax system, served as a member of the Nebraska Association of County Officials and spent a year as president of the Northeast District of County Assessors.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Citing a need to devote more time to business and other interests, Charlie Backer this week resigned as chairman of Tekamah Airport Authority, a post he has held for the past 13 years. His resignation, which is effective immediately, leaves the authority with two vacancies. The other is due to the death of Leonard Hancock earlier this year. Appointments to the authority will be made by the city council, based on recommendations from the airport board.

50 Years Ago (1973)

Fire departments from two communities fought for nearly three hours in sub-freezing temperatures Sunday night to bring under control a fire which swept through a large farm building southeast of Tekamah. The blaze destroyed a combination machine shed and livestock barn on the John Dougherty farm. Machinery and livestock in the building also were destroyed. The cause of the fire could not be immediately determined.

60 Years Ago (1963)

Nebraska football coach Bob Devaney will be the featured speaker at the Burt County Feeders Association’s annual banquet. The event is set for Tekamah City Auditorium on Feb. 26. Bernard LeMaster, chairman of the banquet committee, reports that the complete program will be announced when tickets go on sale about the middle of February.

70 Years Ago (1953)

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Rapp will celebrate their 14 years in business in Tekamah by serving lunches at 1942 prices through the month of February. While looking through some files recently, they ran across the old menu sheet they used while they operated the Octagon in 1942 and decided to use it now to show their appreciation of the patronage given them. Among the bargains, a plate lunch of a hamburger with potatoes, vegetable, bread, butter and coffee was going for 45 cents.

80 Years Ago (1943)

The owners of Tekamah’s seven gasoline service stations in a meeting held last Friday evening, worked out a schedule of hours so they could conform to the new ruling by the federal Office of Price Administration which requires service stations to operate on a 72-hour per week basis. During weekdays, the stations now open at 8 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. The operators agreed to a rotating schedule that one has station out of the seven staying open on Sundays between 12 noon and 6 p.m.

90 Years Ago (1933)

While the depression has worked untold hardships for every industry of the land and caused a reduction in many ways, the Herald received positive proof Tuesday that the hens have escaped the depression. Axel Gilbert, well-known farmer living south of Tekamah, brought an egg into the office measuring 8x6.25 inches. The proud hen that laid the egg was a White Leghorn. Mr. Gilbert said that his hens have been laying big eggs frequently, but this latest egg from the nest is the largest ever laid by a hen on his farm.

100 Years Ago (1923)

Thirty-six pints of apparently high grade home-brewed whiskey, wrapped in Omaha newspapers and placed in sacks, was found by Carl Wilson one evening last week. The discovery was made west of the Cameron schoolhouse, south of Tekamah, as Wilson was returning to Tekamah from his farm. The fact that the sacks were so noticeable from the road is proof that the man for whom they had been intended was expected; and the facts are that certain parties did pass that way, but after the booze was safely on its way to the authorities.