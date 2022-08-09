yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)

A new agreement between Northeast Community College and Wayne State College has the potential to strengthen the region’s industrial technology workforce. It allows graduates who complete their associate degrees at Northeast Community College to transfer all of their completed academic credits to Wayne State College to study industrial technology and earn a bachelor’s degree. Students enrolled in a number of concentrations qualify for the new program including agriculture, business services, computer, construction, drafting, industrial management, industrial trades, management services, manufacturing and safety-related occupations.

5 Years Ago (2017)

With similar missions and a commitment to providing high-quality patient care in the communities they serve, Visiting Nurse Association will join Memorial Community Hospital and Health System’s operation to provide home health and hospice care. Both organizations have completed a service agreement and MCH’s home health and hospice services will transition to VNA starting Aug. 9.

10 Years Ago (2012)

University of Nebraska Extension has created a new Web site that offers resources from the school’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and others for dealing with the ongoing drought in the region. The site, found at www.droughtresources.unl.edu, includes links to information on crops, livestock, economics, water, families, and home and garden.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Price will be the overriding factor in a proposed upgrade to Tekamah’s water system. The city is planning a $1.3 million project that calls for the replacement of both city reservoirs with a 300,000-gallon six-legged structure, replacing several water mains and upgrades to all five city wells. With bids expected to be awarded next week, the project is already $122,000 over projections.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Prospective pedalers are asked to preregister for the second annual Bike Ride Around Burt County to help organizers plan for the event. The 54-mile ride, set for Sept. 12, starts in Tekamah and includes stops in Decatur, Lyons, Oakland and Craig before returning to Tekamah for a pizza party in the park.

40 Years Ago (1982)

Burt County Supervisors decided this week not to go along with an effort to derail the state’s new tax distribution formula, although they agree it isn’t fair to rural areas. The new law will be used to send $78.7 million in state funds to local governments. It appears that only two of Nebraska’s 93 counties have chosen to join the movement to dump the new law, despite the fact that 76 of those counties will receive less state aid this fiscal year.

50 Years Ago (1972)

A plot of ground east of 8th Street was transferred from the City of Tekamah to Arizona Township by action of the county board. Whether the 39-acre plot in question was properly in Tekamah or the township has been a matter of controversy for many years because of conflicting interpretations of records by interested taxpayers and county officials.

60 Years Ago (1962)

Ten boys from Decatur Troop 159 and their leader, Clinton Hughes, had a week of training and adventure at the Boy Scout Covered Wagon Council Camp. Decatur Scouts attending the camp included: Jim Mussack, Gary Murphy, Larry Murphy, Eugene Nemer, Harold Peterson, John Maryott, Robert Smith, Mike Doll, Ronnie Stafford and Robert Farrens.

70 Years Ago (1952)

A hailstorm which struck south of Craig about 3 a.m. last Friday caused heavy damage to crops. About 12 sections of land were hit, stripping leaves from corn and soybeans. Hail damage also was reported heavy in a strip north of Oakland and another in the vicinity of Spiker the same morning.

80 Years Ago (1942)

Since the rationing of sugar, the department of agriculture has asked George Panzer and Alford Major, Jr. to expand their program so that twice as much honey will be available to the American public. Last year they handled 23,000 pounds of cut comb honey and 85,000 pounds of extract. These two young men are further assisting their country as Major joins the Air Corps soon and Panzer goes to the Army.

90 Years Ago (1932)

Faye Lucille Cox, parachute jumper with the air circus at West Point Sunday night, made a 5,000-foot jump from the wings of a plane and landed just 30 feet on the opposite side of the Elkhorn River. She considered her landing a lucky one as she is unable to swim. She planned to land near the city park but was thwarted by a strong southeast wind. Miss Cox made a perfect parachute jump in Tekamah three weeks ago.

100 Years Ago (1922)

Another year of chautauqua closed yesterday after seven days of first-class entertainment of the highest quality. Each and every program was a strong number and gave general satisfaction. The attendance was larger and more regular than the past two or three years and the spirit of “back to normalcy” seemed more evident among the attendance than at any time since the war days.