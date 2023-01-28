Your Home column: What's On the Horizon at SunRidge

The 1st addition of SunRidge is nearing completion with only a handful of lots left available. What is next for our newest East-Fremont development? Phase 2 of course!

The next phase will consist of 39 single family residential lots located directly west of phase 1. It will extend Aurora, Cottage Grove and Dawn Drive westward and include an additional entrance to the subdivision off Jack Sutton Drive via Thornbird.

Infrastructure has begun and the streets have been poured! Our current builders will continue to offer a variety of floor plans ranging from ranch style, two-story as well a split level option. Our semi-custom plans let you select colors, trim, doors, lighting as well as exterior siding and stone color!

How do you get in the know about upcoming lots? Join our waitlist! Visit www.sunridgeplace.com to view all buildable floor plans, read up on our builders, check out all 39 new lots on the phase 2 plat as well as join the waitlist to be among the first to choose the site for your new home!

If you are needing a SunRidge expert to help you from foundation to closing, contact one of our Don Peterson & Associates Realtors® to help make the SunRidge experience smooth.