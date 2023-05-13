Courtney Pelland said her first experience with a birthing procedure as a junior in college was when she knew that OB/GYN and pregnancy care was what she wanted to specialize in.

“I was in a C-section, and it was almost like God came down to me, and was like, this is what you’re supposed to do and this is what it is like,” Pelland said. “It was really cool.”

After graduating college, Pelland said she had to work in some other departments before shifting to pregnancy care.

“When I was 15, I was hospitalized,” Pelland said of how she decided to become a nurse. “The way those nurses took care of me, the way the doctors had teamwork with everybody, it definitely influences how I take care of people.”

Pelland said her goal with patients is to, “treat them as equals.”

“Being a nurse, you are taking care of people. Making sure those patients understand things and have their questions answered,” she said. “But also listening to their feelings. Labor and