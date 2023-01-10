Controversial library books not used in local schools

Officials from the Fremont Public Schools (FPS) school district said none of the 11 controversial sexual education and LGBTQ-themed books under scrutiny at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont are used in classes or available in FPS school libraries.

“We don’t have any of those titles in our district,” said FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard, referring to 11 challenged books in the public library. “We really focus on personal hygiene, dating safety and the reproduction process.”

The issue of sex education and LGBTQ-themed books use in Dodge County arose in late December after complaints from two local mothers at the Dec. 27 meeting of the Fremont City Council. One mother — Sandra Murray — led the complaints, decrying five books that she said were in the children’s section of the city-owned public library.

Murray’s complaints focused on “Sex is a Funny Word,” a cartoon-filled sex education book intended for children ages 7 to 10 years old. The book features cartoonish, yet explicit images of male and female genitals, including erect penises and detail imagery of labia and the clitoris. There are also text descriptions of a variety of sex acts and information about gender identity and LGBTQ issues.

In addition to “Sex is a Funny Word,” Murray and her daughter also brought up four LGBTQ-themed titles, “It Feels Good to be Yourself, “10,000 Dresses,” “Uncle Bobby’s Wedding,” and “A Tale of Two Dads.”

The day after Murray’s complaints, on Dec. 28, library officials relocated “Sex is a Funny Word,” and six other sex education books, were moved to the adult section of the library: “The Every Body Book,” “Who Has What: All About Girls and Boys Bodies,” “It Is So Amazing! A Book About Eggs, Sperm, Birth, Babies and Families,” “The Girls Guide to Growing Up: Choices and Changes in the Tween Years,” “The Boys Guide to Growing Up: Choices and Changes During Puberty,” and a tome titled, “It’s Not the Stork: a Book About Girls, Boys, Babies, Bodies, Families and Friends.”

After the books presence in the city library was brought up at the Dec. 27 council meeting, some present questioned whether or not the controversial books were either utilized in public school health and hygiene classes or available in the school district’s assorted campus libraries.

Shepard said none of the 11 books under scrutiny are used in any manner in the assorted Fremont Public Schools campuses — in which there are libraries — or health and personal hygiene classes are taught. The district does not use the term “sexual education,” to describe its health classes.

The district’s classes on sexual health, dating violence prevention and puberty are conducted by officials from the Three Rivers Public Health Department. Those instructors are not paid, and do not use textbooks, Shepard added.

Terra Uhing, executive director for 3RPHD, said her sexual education and puberty class educators do not use any of the 11 controversial books under scrutiny at the city library, adding that classes given to FPS students do not involve any books or published material and are only oral talks.

“We go in and do some education. It involves healthy relationship (lessons), there are puberty topics, there is wide array of options,” Uhing explained. “These books that are in question (at the city library), we do not use those. We do not bring any books into the classrooms. We work with in (FPS’s) constraints and wishes. We use medically accurate and evidence-based lessons. We are not doing any kind of (lessons) that are distasteful.”

Under the Fremont Public Schools’ policy, all sexual education learning materials are offered for parents to be reviewed before they are used in the classroom. If parents of a student oppose anything related to the lessons, the parents can opt their child out of the health and hygiene class sessions so they do not participate.

“Parents have an opportunity to review the material, then they have an opportunity to opt out their students. I think it works out well,” Shepard said. “The other thing is, we have an ‘open book’ policy of what we teach.”

The school district has an official selection of media resources policy which details what educational materials can be chosen and how those choices are made. There is also an official district policy for challenging the presence of educational materials a parent may believe is inappropriate.

Shepard said the process of choosing what books, educational plans and media such as videos are used is a professional endeavor that follows state regulations and is void of personal opinions. The materials are also what he described as “appropriate” for the community.

“Periodically, we will have a parent come in and complain,” Shepard admitted. “When that happens, we then go through the district process of review. It is not left up to somebody’s personal opinion or beliefs.”