Local moms decry sex education, LGBT books in city library

Editor’s note: This story contains some graphic wording about sexual information.

The latest chapter in the national debate over what sex education books are available to children and teens in publicly funded libraries was opened in Fremont on Tuesday night, as several local mothers decried five books available to children in Keene Memorial Library.

The mothers — Sandra Murray and her own daughter, Brianna Kindler — spoke to the Fremont City Council and a packed room of attendees at the Dec. 27 meeting of the city council, telling elected officials that what they viewed as sexually explicit books were easily available to children as young as 4 years old in the children’s section of the local city library.

The duo brought five books they had checked out from the Keene Memorial Library to the meeting to illustrate their objections. The books included one sexual education book — “Sex is a Funny Word” — intended for children ages 7 to 10 years old as well as four LGBTQIA-themed books.

Murray, owner of downtown clothing store Fia and Belle, printed out copies of explicit pages from one book and distributed them to council members.

“I’d like to address sexually explicit books that are in the Fremont Public Library. You will find graphic descriptions of explicit sex acts as well as pictures of erect adult penises and other genitalia,” Murray said, noting that a library board member had reportedly told her the books were acceptable and part of a welcoming and diverse effort for the community.

Calling herself a concerned Christian and grandmother, Murray said the books were “sickening and perverse” and alleged they equated to “child grooming.” She said the library is funded by taxpayers and a part of government, which had no role in teaching children the ideas she claimed the books espouse.

“We have to remove these books from our public library,” Murray added. “This is city government deciding to teach our children things that are only the rights of parents. It is usurping parental rights to teach them what we want to teach them. It is not the right of government to teach our children what the government deems ‘good.’”

The LGBTQIA books the two complained about included the titles, “It feels good to be yourself, “10,000 Dresses,” “Uncle Bobby’s Wedding,” and “A Tale of Two Dads.”

Murray’s comments were met with criticism from former city council member Susan Jacobus, who said Murray’s complaints reminded her of Nazi Germany and efforts to censor books.

“Censorship does not belong in the city government, censorship does not belong in the state government, and censorship does not belong in the federal government,” Jacobus said, noting that Nazis advocated censorship in the 1930s and 1940s.

Following Jacobus’ comments alleging connections to Nazis, Kindler took to the podium to defend her mother and decry the books herself.

“I was not going to talk, but … I think my mom did a good job eloquently stating the points, but since she was compared to Nazis and we were compared to situation of censorship used during the Holocaust, I felt I needed to speak,” Kindler said. “There is a difference between censoring what we are allowed to say to other adults and a difference to what we say to children. If I walk up to your child, and say, ‘excuse me, can I teach you this sexually explicit thing,’ I would hope you would punch me in the face. I would need to be censored. There are things that are appropriate for adults. These pictures in these books are not appropriate for my 5- and 8-year-old sons to be seeing when I am following them around the library and the pick up a book and look at it.”

After speaking at the meeting, the two women and several supporters left the meeting room. They took several minutes to speak to the Fremont Tribune about their objections to the books.

“They are in the children’s section and they are on the display area front and center. Every time you go in there, they are on a counter. When you walk in, they are there. This is ‘Sex is a Funny Word,’ it shows erect penises and teaches kids how to masturbate,” Kindler said, pointing to cartoon images in the book.

“I won’t read this out loud, but you can see what it says,” Kindler said, pointing to a section of the book describing female genitalia and anatomy in scientific terms as well as how to masturbate. “It is obviously adult.”

Kindler said sections of the book contained a variety of sexual content she viewed as totally unfit for children in a government-funded library.

Murray said she objects to the “woke” efforts she alleges the books promote. She said she discovered the books were in the library several months ago.

“It is all about gender fluidity and trying to encourage that, it is part of the woke agenda at the library. I talked to someone who is a fundraiser from the library, who is a good friend, and she talked to (Laura England-Biggs) and she said we are trying to appeal to all different groups in town,” Murray claimed. “We then brought it to the city council, because who are the groups we are trying to make feel comfortable? Pedophiles in town? Why would children need to know about this or read about it? If parents want to do this to their own kids, that’s one thing. But we should not have to worry about what our kids see.”

Both Murray and Kindler said they had checked out the five books from the library and do not intend to return them, instead they said they will throw the books in the trash so no children can see them.

According to Keene Memorial Library Director Laura England-Biggs, any library patron who does not return a checked out book after six weeks will be sent a bill for the cost of the checked out item and a $6 processing fee. If that bill is more than $10 and is not paid, the patron’s library card will be suspended, she added.

After the meeting, Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said he was not aware that the books the two women displayed were available at the library, and he was surprised by some of the content. He also said the Keene Memorial Library is an extremely valuable part of the city’s culture and important to residents.

“I really need to take a look more closely at it. That was the first time I’ve heard of this,” Spellerberg said. “The library is a full department within the city. There is so much support for our library, the bond passed in 2018. And, we’ve raised enough money to do the expansion and the renovation.”

Spellerberg noted that complaints about materials and books are vetted by the city’s library board.

“Our library has never been in a better position to serve the community,” Spellerberg said. “I am sure the library board will consider the request from the community. As a community, we have to rally behind our library. It is a huge, huge need.”