Parents’ rights group concerned over sexually explicit books

Editor’s note: There is graphic sexual content and language in this article.

The presence and availability of the sexually explicit book, “Sex is a Funny Word,” and others like it in the Keene Memorial Library is — a prominent Nebraska parents’ rights group says — inappropriate.

That sort of sexually explicit content and decisions whether to use it or not should be left to parents and families, not publicly funded libraries or other government entities, officials from the Nebraska Family Alliance said to the Fremont Tribune on Friday.

Nate Grasz, the policy director for the Nebraska Family Alliance, talked to the Tribune, noting that the organization had been contacted by numerous families and residents in Fremont about the presence of the book, “Sex is a Funny Word,” and their objections to the graphic book.

“We’ve been made aware of that situation in Fremont, and since then have seen some of the content and photos in that book, ‘Sex is a Funny Word.’ We heard about it from concerned citizens in Fremont and also the news stories that followed,” Grasz said. “It is a book filled graphic descriptions and pictures of genitalia and sex acts, as well as promoting and encouraging masturbation and including with images. And also the promotion of transgender ideology, and the idea that children can choose to identify as the opposite sex or more than one sex.”

Grasz said many of the same graphic sexual images and descriptions found in “Sex is a Funny Word” are also in proposed high school and public schools educational textbooks that were being considered in the past few years by the Nebraska state Board of Education and Nebraska Department of Education.

“This is similar to the response to the proposed health standards from the Nebraska Department of Education that contained graphic sexual illustrations, many of those same themes found in this book,” he added. “The response to those proposals was overwhelming across the state. Parents are the primary educator of their own children. This in particular is a topic that should be handled by parents. Certainly, we believe young children should not be subjected to graphic comprehensive sex education and images and unscientific gender ideology in schools or public libraries.”

The presence of the sex education book in the Keene Memorial Library came to light during the Tuesday, Dec. 27, meeting of the Fremont City Council, when a local grandmother and her daughter both spoke to the council about the book, as well as four others that involve LGBTQIA-themes.

The main opponent of the book was Sandra Murray, who provided the council with a series of photocopied pages of the book, “Sex is a Funny Word,” which showed the graphic sexual imagery found in the tome — which at the time was available in the children’s section of the library. The book was relocated along with six other sex education books to the adult section on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Murray — owner of downtown clothing store Fia and Belle — described herself a concerned Christian and grandmother, said the books were “sickening and perverse” and alleged they equated to “child grooming.” She said the library is funded by taxpayers and a part of government, which had no role in teaching children the ideas she claimed the books espouse.

“I’d like to address sexually explicit books that are in the Fremont Public Library. You will find graphic descriptions of explicit sex acts as well as pictures of erect adult penises and other genitalia,” Murray said, noting that a library board member had reportedly told her the books were acceptable and part of a welcoming and diverse effort for the community.

“We have to remove these books from our public library,” Murray added. “This is city government deciding to teach our children things that are only the rights of parents. It is usurping parental rights to teach them what we want to teach them. It is not the right of government to teach our children what the government deems ‘good.’”

Murray on Thursday, Dec. 29, filed an official complaint with the library to have the book reviewed for possible removal. She did not contest the four LGBT-themed books she showed the council on Tuesday, and returned those to the library but kept the copy of “Sex is a Funny Word” that she had checked out.

The book in question, “Sex is a Funny Word,” has been available at the library since 2019, said Library Director Laura England-Biggs. The book is a frank approach to sex education and body issues focused on children ages 7 to 10 years old, according to its description on Amazon.com.

The book has several dozen pages of graphic and explicit cartoon drawings of both male and female genitalia, breasts and anuses. Some of the images of penises include erections, and there is a graphic section describing the clitoris and how it can also become erect.

In addition to those images and wording, there are descriptions and explanations of masturbation and how children can touch their genitals, breasts and anuses to make them feel, “warm and tingly.”

The four LGBTQIA books that were brought to the council included the titles, “It Feels Good to Be Yourself, “10,000 Dresses,” “Uncle Bobby’s Wedding,” and “A Tale of Two Dads.” Those books were not moved out of the children’s section.

Grasz said his group is fighting battles across the state regarding what is appropriate for sexual and health education in public schools and libraries, hoping to prevent the use of graphic, sexually explicit books and imagery the group believes is wildly unacceptable for children as young as second grade.

“We strive to really educate, empower and represent families across the state in these matters. We do a lot of work with our state Legislature and local educators,” he said. “We want to make sure, first and foremost, people are informed about the issues, they know what is happening at the Capitol or their local school board and they can respond appropriately, as well as providing resources.”

The organization describes itself on its website as, “a non-profit policy research and educational organization that represents a diverse network of thousands of individuals, families, and faith leaders, advocating for Biblical values, marriage, families, life, parental rights, and religious freedom.”

The organization was founded in 1988, and said it is the, “longest-standing pro-family organization in the state,” with a mission statement that espouses ideas that, “Advance family, freedom, and life by influencing policy, mobilizing prayer, and empowering people. To ensure Nebraska is a place where God is honored, marriages and families thrive, life is cherished, parental rights are protected, and religious liberty flourishes.”

Grasz said the actions by Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg the day after the council meeting were indicative of how responsive community leaders are to these issues.

“It sounds like the local community leaders in Fremont have already responded and visited the library and taken action,” he said of the relocation of seven sexual education books from the children’s section to the adult section of the library. “We think it is really critical that parents are playing an active role, and being aware of the materials that is being provided to their children and that the rights of parents are being protected.”